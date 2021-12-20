Optical Connectivity Solutions Market Pegged For Robust Expansion During 2021-2031

Introduction

With rapid pace of technologies such as mobile computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing, data centers have witnessed a significant growth in the recent years which prominently escalates the demand of optical connectivity solutions. These solutions are gaining strong impetus for their ability to maximize the overall operations efficiency of a data center.

Rising global demand for optical connectivity solutions in several industries including electric substation, wind power, mining, and others can be attributed to a myriad of advantages. Optical connectivity solutions can expand optical bandwidth, intensify optical signals, manage as well as protect wavelength performance, redirect light signals, ensure better signal connectivity, and provide transmission and reception of signals within optical networks and equipment. These are the important factors influencing the development of optical connectivity solutions market, globally.

Optical Connectivity Solutions Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, optical connectivity solutions market can be segmented into:

Hardware

Software

On the basis of application, optical connectivity solutions market can be segmented into:

Electric Substation

Wind Power

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

Optical Connectivity Solutions Market – Notable Developments

Cisco Systems, Ekinops, ADVA Optical Networking, Adtell Integration, Ciena Corporation, ADTRAN, Hamamatsu Photonics, Finisar Corporation, HUBER+SUHNER, OFS, Broadcom, and Fujitsu Optical Components are among the key players operating in the optical connectivity solutions market.

HUBER+SUHNER, one of the leading manufacturers in electrical and optical connectivity solutions, is set to present its ‘intelligent connectivity solutions’ for mobile network densification at Mobile World Congress 2019. According to the company, it can offer a unique portfolio covering several aspects of mobile network evolution, especially the emergence of 5G network, regarding horizontal and vertical connectivity.

In February 2019, Ekinops, a leading provider of optical transport equipment and network access solutions, collaborated with Dell EMC to combines its Open Virtualization Platform (OVP) with Dell EMC’s Virtual Edge Platform (VEP). Through this combination, the company aims to provide organizations and enterprises with a fully integrated solutions to drastically simplify their connectivity deployments through virtual network function (VNF) management.

In December 2018, ADVA Optical Networking, a key player in optical connectivity solutions market, launched its Ensemble Activator network operating system which allows easy transition from manual management to automated operations. According to the company, the new system is the key to rapid and affordable digital transformation.

Highlights of the report:

A detailed analysis of key segments of the optical connectivity solutions market

Recent developments in the optical connectivity solutions market’s competitive landscape

Detailed analysis of optical connectivity solutions market segments up to second or third level of segmentation

Historical, current, and projected future valuation of the optical connectivity solutions market in terms of revenue and/or volume

Key business strategies adopted by influential optical connectivity solutions market vendors

Outline of the regulatory framework surrounding and governing numerous aspects of the optical connectivity solutions market

Growth opportunities in emerging and established optical connectivity solutions markets

Recommendations to optical connectivity solutions market players to stay ahead of the competition.

