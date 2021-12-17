CA 125 Test Market To Incur Rapid Extension During 2021 – 2031

Cancer Antigen (CA) 125 test analyzes various diseases in females such as ovarian cancer, uterine fibroid, liver disorders and many others. CA 125 is a protein present in the blood and is considered as the biomarker for the ovarian disease during the treatment. CA 125 signals the presence of the cancer cells in the ovary.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 21,750 women will be diagnosed for ovarian cancer while 13,940 women lost their lives in 2020. The possibility of women developing ovarian cancer during her life is 1 in 75. According to surveys, almost 90% of the diagnostic centers have experienced significant decline due to Covid-19 outbreak. Due to high risk of infection, the flow of patients into the hospitals and clinics has been reduced which has resulted in the reduced diagnosis and treatment rates. The business across the world has encountered labor shortage, break on transportation which is projected to show short-term negative impact on the growth of CA 125 test market during the forecast period. There has been a disruption in the supply of various materials used to carry out the diagnostics procedure which can hampers the market in the forecast period.

CA 125 Test Market: Key Players

There are few key players operating in the CA 125 test market are Abbott Laboratories, , Bayer, Eli Lilly Company, Allergan plc, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and others.

CA 125 Test Market: Segmentation

The CA 125 test market can be segmented based on the indication, end-user, and region.

Based on the indication, the CA 125 test market is segmented as:

Cancer Ovarian cancer Others

Endometriosis

Uterine fibroids

Liver diseases

Others

Based on the end-user, the CA 125 test market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic centers

Others

Based on region, the CA 125 test market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle-East & Africa

CA 125 Test Market: Drivers and Restraints Rise in prevalence of ovarian cancer among women and increased healthcare emphasis are the major force driving the CA 125 test market. The rise in cancer diagnosis and treatment for early disease detection is expected to boost the global CA 125 test market forecast period. Favorable reimbursement scenario is projected to boosts the treatment adoption in the developed market and will drive the growth of the CA 125 test market. Apart from drivers, there are some factors which restrain the growth of the CA 125 test market such as lack of awareness of diagnostic test and the high cost of devices used for the diagnosis.

CA 125 Test Market: Overview On the basis of indication, the CA 125 test market has been segmented into cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, liver disease and many others. Cancer expects to hold the largest share in the market due to increased prevalence of ovarian cancer in women. The end-user has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and others. The diagnostic centers expects to be the most profitable segment in the CA 125 test market due to of large number of diagnostic centers and availability of CA 125 test.

CA 125 Test Market: Regional Outlook North America is expected to be a dominant market in the CA 125 test market owing to increased prevalence of cancer, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced healthcare facilities. Europe expects to hold large revenue share in the CA 125 test market owing to the focus on research and development activities, with increased demand for cancer screening biomarker devices. The Asia Pacific expects to hold a significant growth rate of CA 125 test market due to increased awareness of the cancer diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure and the availability of the healthcare professionals in the emerging regions. Middle East and Africa showed the least rise in the market growth owing low diagnosis rates of cancer. The report covers exhaustive analysis on: CA 125 Test Market Segments

CA 125 Test Market Dynamics

CA 125 Test Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America ( Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, France, Russia, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (India, Australia & New Zealand, Greater China, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

CIS & Russia

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent CA 125 Test Market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth CA 125 Test Market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

