Self-Tanning Care Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2021 -2031

Self-tanning care products is gaining traction globally owing to rise in disposable income along with rising awareness regarding health risks due to sun exposure. Also, attributed to the rise in skin cancer cases, popularity and purchase of self-tanning products have risen thus indicating substantial growth in sales over the forecast period.

Further, more companies are starting to diversify their product line and opt for innovative ways to enter into the market. This in turn has been beneficial for customers which in turn has propelled the demand for product. Owing to these factors Fact.MR estimates self-tanning care products market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% over next ten years.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Self-Tanning Care Product Market?

Some of the prominent manufacturers in the self-tanning care product market are

ST. Tropez

Loreal

Organic Pharmacy

Clarins

Jergens

Lancome

and Isle of Paradise.

Manufacturers have been well positioned in the market for a while and are coming up with innovative products to gain traction. Also players have opted for key organic strategies such as product launches and innovation.

Key Segments

By Product Type Lotion Mist Towelettes Mousse Serum Drops

By Skin Type Normal Dry Oily

By SPF SPF below 15 SPF 15 to 29 SPF 30 to 49 SPF over 50

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Self-Tanning Care Products? Self-tanning products have the ability to protect skin from harmful UV rays that has been identified as the main cause of skin cancer. This can be mainly attributed to the increase in sunbathing time among people on beaches. Additionally, products are manufactured in various types for the ease of consumers such as in the form of lotion, serum, drops, and mousse. Such diversified options have resulted in increased sales of the product. Moreover, there is a surge in number of people moving away from the traditional sunbathing process and opting for self-tanning processes. Also, self-tanning products now come infused with natural ingredients that has been identified as the main reason behind its rising popularity. These above-discussed factors have led to rise in demand for self-tanning care products and thus is projected to propel the demand over the forecast period.

Awareness Regarding Skin Healthcare to Propel the Self-Tanning Care Demand Over the past decade there has been a sizeable increase in number of health conscious consumers globally. Today consumers demand cosmetic products that are free from chemicals, containing natural ingredients and non-toxic to their skin. Additionally, getting tanned is a popular method to let body absorb beneficial vitamin-D but survey suggests that overexposure to sun rays are the main reasons behind skin cancer. Thus people are opting for alternate ways to get their skin tanned. Moreover, young people mostly between 25-34 years are most health-conscious today thus bolstering the demand for self-tanning care products. These positive trends are projected to drive the market for self-tanning products over the period 2021-2031.

North America Self-Tanning Care Products Market Outlook North America is poised to hold major share in self-tanning product market owing to high disposable income in the region along with increased consumer spending on cosmetic products. Additionally, rising skin cancer cases in US have made people to look for alternate ways for getting their skin tanned. For instance, around five million people are annually treated for skin cancer in the U.S. alone. Moreover, companies have been able to tap the American market well, as getting skin tanned is a popular feat among U.S. and Canadian consumers. Owing to such positive trends consumption of self-tanning products have increased in the region and is projected to grow at a moderate pace over the next ten years. Thus self-tanning care products are getting popular in North America and especially in the U.S.

Europe Self-Tanning Care Product Market Outlook Europe is projected to be one of the most lucrative market for self-tanning care products owing to well established cosmetic industry in the region along with high consumer spending in terms of skin care products. Additionally, Europe's cosmetic industry spends reasonable amount on R&D and product development which has also contributed to the growth of market in the region. For instance, European companies spends around 7% of their revenue on R&D. Moreover, there has also been rise in awareness regarding ill effects of sunbathing hence people in large numbers are opting for self-tanning products. These above discussed factors have helped in propelling the demand for self-care products in Europe and is projected to drive the market in coming decade.

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

