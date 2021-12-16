Pressure Sensor Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2031

Global demand for pressure sensors is expected to expand drastically in 2021, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

The pressure sensor industry will regain momentum when the COVID-19-induced slowdown fades and manufacturers emerge from their long slumber.

The pressure sensor industry analysis report includes historical data from 2016 to 2020, as well as forecasts for 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Players Offering Pressure Sensors

Prominent players in the global pressure sensor market are as follows:

ABB

General Electric

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

Continental

SSI Technologies

Delphi

Robert Bosch

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Segmentation

The global pressure sensor market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and application.

Based on product type, the global pressure sensor market is segmented as: Absolute Vacuum Differential Sealed Gauge

Based on technology, the global pressure sensor market is segmented as: Piezoresistive Capacitive Optical Resonant Electromagnetic Others

Based on application, the global pressure sensor market is segmented as: Oil & Gas Automotive Medical Aviation Consumer Electronics Industrial Utilities Marine



Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

