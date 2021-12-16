Pressure Sensor Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2031

Pressure Sensor Market Set to Surge Significantly During 20312 min read
Global demand for pressure sensors is expected to expand drastically in 2021, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.
The pressure sensor industry will regain momentum when the COVID-19-induced slowdown fades and manufacturers emerge from their long slumber.
The pressure sensor industry analysis report includes historical data from 2016 to 2020, as well as forecasts for 2021 to 2031.
Prominent Players Offering Pressure Sensors
Prominent players in the global pressure sensor market are as follows:
- ABB
- General Electric
- Emerson Electric
- Honeywell
- NXP Semiconductors
- Infineon Technologies
- Siemens
- STMicroelectronics
- Continental
- SSI Technologies
- Delphi
- Robert Bosch
- Endress+Hauser Management AG
Segmentation
The global pressure sensor market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and application.
-
Based on product type, the global pressure sensor market is segmented as:
- Absolute
- Vacuum
- Differential
- Sealed
- Gauge
-
Based on technology, the global pressure sensor market is segmented as:
- Piezoresistive
- Capacitive
- Optical
- Resonant
- Electromagnetic
- Others
-
Based on application, the global pressure sensor market is segmented as:
- Oil & Gas
- Automotive
- Medical
- Aviation
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Utilities
- Marine
Report Highlights:
- A Detailed overview of the parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
