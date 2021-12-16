Rising Prominence of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to Support Growth of Automotive Windshield Market – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Automotive Windshield Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Windshield to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Windshield. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Windshield Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Windshield market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Windshield

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Windshield, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Windshield Market.

The analytical study on automotive windshield market provides unbiased information on all segments that impact the growth of the automotive windshield market.

The report covers historical data, present market condition and future projections for a period of five years. In addition, key aspects influencing the growth in adoption of automotive windshield are also mentioned in the report.

The global automotive windshield market is expected to witness a steady rise at 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a recent study by Fact.MR. The report anticipates revenues from the global automotive windshield market to account for nearly US$ 14,000 Mn in 2017. By 2022, revenues from the market will reach US$ 17,681.2 Mn.

The production and sales of vehicles, coupled with the vehicle parc have been witnessing an upsurge over the past few years. Growth of the automotive windshield market is directly proportional to the number of vehicles across the globe, as each automotive vehicle needs to be equipped with windshields. Manufacturers have introduced special-purpose windshields, for example- bullet-proof windshields, providing additional safety as well as security to passengers. Leading players in the market are focusing on increasing their product portfolio by new product launches, in a bid to cater rising demand for automotive windshield. Decreasing interest rates pertaining to car loans have enabled the adoption of more expensive and larger vehicles by consumers. This in turn is expected to drive demand for automotive windshields.

With a number of advancements in technology, OEMs are working on the development of automotive windshield with virtual enhancements and reduced distractions. The cross-technology concept offers huge benefits in production of passenger cars. OEMs such as Toyota are focusing on increasing the production of passenger cars. In addition, the passenger cars have witnessed robust adoption of electronic systems in the recent past, boosting demand for heated windshields, connectors, high-speed wiring, and HUD windshields. The prices of raw materials required for production of automotive windshields, such as calcium oxide, silica, and sodium oxide, have been stable over the past few years, resulting into the stability of automotive windshield prices. These factors are expected to augment growth of the market during the forecast period.

7 Key Projections for the Global Automotive Windshield Market

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to be dominant in the global automotive windshield market, with sales witnessing a steady expansion through 2022. Demand for automotive windshield in Middle East & Africa (MEA) will continue to be sluggish during the forecast period. Passenger cars are expected to remain the most lucrative vehicles for sales of automotive windshield in the global market. Sales of automotive windshield in LCVs and HCVs are estimated to register a moderate expansion over the forecast period. Based on material type, glass will continue to be sought-after for production of automotive windshield. Sales of glass for automotive wind shield will account for the largest revenues by 2022-end. On the basis of sales channel, aftermarket is expected to remain dominant in the global automotive windshield market. Sales of automotive windshield in OEM will register a comparatively lower CAGR than OEM through 2022. Fact.MR’s report profile key players in the global automotive windshield market, which include Saint-Gobain SA, Vitro, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Xinyi Glass Group, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Safelite Auto Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Racing Shields, Guardian Industries, and Gerber Collision & Glass Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive windshield market report offers a thorough assessment on several key players operating in the market.

The market for automotive windshield covers key aspects revolving around the competition, including but not limited to SWOT analysis, key developments and innovations, product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions and key financials.

Using this comprehensive compilation, the reader can gain valuable insight using which future moves can be planned and executed to achieve sustenance and competitive edge.

The report on automotive windshield market includes profiles of major companies including

Saint-Gobain SA

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Safelite Auto Glass.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Windshield Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Automotive Windshield brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Automotive Windshield brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Automotive Windshield Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Windshield and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Windshield and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Automotive Windshield Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Automotive Windshield Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Windshield: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Windshield Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Windshield, Sales and Demand of Automotive Windshield, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



