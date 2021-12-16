Sodium Sulfide Consumption is Expected to Expand at a Modest CAGR of 2.9 %: Report Fact.MR

The Report on Sodium Sulfide market discusses the possible outcomes of investment in certain strategies that can be adopted during the forecast period for generating revenues. We at Fact.MR is providing digitalization tools for gathering innovative ideas and interesting insights related to the market.

Such vital information will help investors accordingly take action. The main objective of the report is to draw a basic outline of the Sodium Sulfide market and describe its classification.

The global Sodium Sulfide market is replete with new growth opportunities and expansion avenues. There has been an increase in the use of products and services falling under the ambit of Sodium Sulfide, giving a thrust to the growth of the global Sodium Sulfide market.

Sodium Sulfide Market Forecast and CAGR

The sodium sulfide consists of sodium salts that are moderately soluble in acid and water. These sulfides are sulfuric acid esters, which are generated when hydrogen atoms are replaced by sodium.

The expansion of the chemical sector in emerging economies is expected to boost market growth in the forecast period. The global sodium sulfide consumption is expected to expand at a modest CAGR of 2.9 %.

The growing awareness about water scarcity has boosted the demand for the water purification process. Along with this, the state government has been urged to reuse water as a result of increased industrialization and urbanization. As sodium sulfide has a wide range of applications for the treatment of water, this, in turn, has fueled the business expansion.

The unprecedented use of these products can be attributed to the increasing paying capacity of the masses. Furthermore, in the absence of robust or utilitarian alternatives, the demand within the global Sodium Sulfide market is projected to reach new heights of recognition.

It is worthwhile to mention that the global Sodium Sulfide market is treading along a lucrative pathway due to favorable government legislations.

Sodium Sulfide will be benefited from increase in leather production

Sodium sulfide has a wide range of applications in the leather and tanning industry. It is mostly utilized as a de-hairing agent in the pre-tanning process. De-hairing is the first phase in the process of leather production, and it involves specific chemicals which is used to remove the animal skin. De-hairing using sodium sulfide and lime is commonly used throughout many geographical regions involved in leather production because it is more efficient and more productive than other options available. During the assessment period, developing countries in the Asia Pacific region had a significant demand in the leather production. In terms of positive growth, this should boost the sale of the product. For the entire forecast period between 2021-2031, the leather processing segments is expected to demonstrate significant growth in the terms of both value and volume.

The Sodium Sulfide market report answers some important questions such as:

Who are the top players of this market?

Which is the leading segment in this market?

Which region earned the largest share in the Sodium Sulfide market and why?

What is the future prospect of this market?

Who are the key players present in market?

Manufacturers, suppliers and distributors are among the key participants recognized across the globe which includes: Xintai Wanhe Chemical Ltd, China Nafine group international ltd, Solvay, Nafine Chemical Industry Group, Changsha Vahenry Chemical Ltd., Sichuan Shenhong Chemical Industry Ltd., Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical Corportaion Ltd and Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical Ltd.

The report will help readers to:

A clear understanding of the market and its growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. Study the key regions holding notable shares in the global Sodium Sulfide market growth.



Key Segmentation

Based on Applications, the market is segmented into:

Leather Processing

Paper and Pulp

Chemical Processing

Water Treatment

Ore Processing

Food Preservative

Others

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into:

Regular Grade

High Purity Grade

The Sodium Sulfide Market Report Highlights :

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

North America Region Sodium Sulfide Market Outlook

Sodium Sulfide plays a major role in the ore processing unit which results in the rise of the sale in the North America region. The producers of the product are projected to see constant demand from ferrous and non-ferrous metals producers, particularly those involved in the ore flotation process.

Furthermore, with increase in the demand of ferrous metals like iron and steel, as well as non-ferrous metals like zinc, copper and lead, has boosted ore processing business growth in the North America region. The product protects the ore surface from hydrophilic oxidation, boosting ore flotation, and thereby increasing the market value of sodium sulfide.

Asia Pacific Region Sodium Sulfide Market Outlook

The demand for the leather manufacturing industry in Asia Pacific region is very significant helping in producing and exporting numerous types of leather from animals for use in the garments and footwear sectors. The sodium sulfide softens tough leather and is essential in the processing of animal skin, which takes the sales of the product to the greater heights.

Furthermore, due to rise in the income levels, strong economic growth and standard of living in the countries of Asia Pacific, region experiences an increase in demand for designer leather bags, footwear. Also, the product is used as an effective hair removal during the leather manufacture and boosting the need for sodium sulfide.

