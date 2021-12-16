Food Processing Uniforms Market To Witness Widespread Expansion During 2021-2031

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, food processing uniform market is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the projected forecast period. Significant increase in demand for processed and packaged food is projected to propel the overall demand for uniforms. Moreover, the constant demand for contamination-free packaged food has propelled the demand and sales of uniforms and is projected to grow at a higher single-digit CAGR of around ~7% over the projected period, 2021-2031

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Food Processing Uniform?

Some of the key prominent players in the industry includes

Lindstrom

Red Kap

Aramark

Total Workwear

Alsco

JKL Clothing

Elis

Canadian Linen & Uniform Services

Core Uniform.

Key Segments

By Product Type Smock Wraps Lab coats Butcher wraps Frock coats Work shirts

By Fabric Type 100% polyster 65% polyster/35% cotton 80% polyster/20% cotton

By End use Meat Industry Fish processing industry Dairy & Milling Beverage industry

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Food Processing Uniforms?

Food processing is a whooping ~US$55 Bn market that includes activities like sorting, grading, processing, milling and heating. Although there has been penetration of automation in industries to carry out processing activities, still many processing units rely on human interventions. The rising consumption of processed food globally has provided a positive outlook to the uniform industry. Additionally, in order to prevent food from being contaminated, companies have mandated the usage of uniforms. Mandatory use of uniforms coupled with an increase in food processing activities has provided an uptick growth in sales of uniforms during the assessment period.

Market players are increasingly making efforts to manufacture uniforms that comply with regional norms in order to protect food from being contaminated. Also, uniform manufacturers are actively collaborating with food processing companies to provide workers with efficient and durable uniforms along with cleaning services. These positive trends are set to provide considerable growth in demand and sales for uniforms.

Meat Processing Industry to Propel the Food Processing Uniform Market Over the years there has been a significant rise in meat consumption globally. This rise is mainly attributed to the ease of availability for processed meat in supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online retail. Also, as processed meat is the cheapest source of protein, it has gained prominence among the consumer base. Meat processing involves various steps from skinning to cleaning and in order to carry out a process such that it does not get contaminated by pathogens, the right apparel and uniforms are required. Meat processing industries use food processing uniforms constantly to prevent the meat from being contaminated. Moreover, workers too need protection from the direct contact of blood and meat surface as they are continuously exposed to those conditions. Also, continuous replacement of uniforms is needed as apparels tend to lose durability due liable to wet conditions. These developments in the meat processing industry are set to surge the sales of uniforms in the long run.

Asia Pacific Food Processing Uniform Market Outlook The Asia Pacific is set to outperform other regions in terms of sales for food processing uniforms. This is mainly attributed to the well-established food processing industry in India and China. For instance, the food processing sector's share in India's employment is around ~12% which calls for the continuous use of uniforms in these industries. Also, the rising consumption of processed food in these regions has provided a positive outlook to the uniform industry. Moreover, China is projected to be the most lucrative market in the region owing to widespread food processing units and swelling population growth. For instance, in China, there are more than ~40,000 processing plants employing a sizeable number of people for various processing activities. These key regional developments are projected to drive the sales of uniforms in the region over the projected forecast period. North America Food Processing Uniform Market Outlook North America is projected to show significant growth for uniform sales over the next decades. This can be attributed to the stringent compliances that food processing companies need to follow for workers' safety. Additionally, food processing companies are mandated to use HACCP-compliant uniforms approved by the FDA for their workers. Also US home to some of the leading uniform manufacturers which make it easy for regional distribution. Furthermore, constructive collaborations between food processing companies and uniform manufacturers can be seen in these regions igniting consumption potential. Market players have extended efforts by providing additional services such as cleaning assistance to the workers. These collaborations are set to provide significant growth in sales for uniforms in the region. Food Processing Uniform Market Report Highlights: Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

