Steady Growth To Be Witnessed By Machine Tools Market By 2031

Steady Growth To Be Witnessed By Machine Tools Market By 20313 min read
Machine Tools Market Poised to Grow 1.4X Through 2030
The global market for machine tools is estimated to witness slow growth over the next couple of years attributed to COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a swift and severe impact on the global machine tools market with significant disruption in imports from China.
Riding on the back of the aforementioned trends, Fact.MR’s report estimates that global machine tools market will expand by 1.4X in terms of value and will grow at a CAGR of ~3.3% during the forecast period (2020-2030).
By Region
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Latin America
- Oceani
- Middle East & Africa
By Product Type
- Metal Cutting
- Machining Centres & Related
- Laser, EDM, & Related
- Lathes
- Other Metal Cutting
- Metal Forming
- Presses
- Punching & Shearing Machines
- Bending & Forming Machine
- Other Metal Forming
Essential Takeaways from the Market Report
- Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.
- Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.
- Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.
- Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.
- Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.
- Current trends influencing the scenario of the market.
Important queries related to the market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the market?
- What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period (2021-2031)?
- Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region?
- How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for machine tools?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?
New Product Launches: Key Growth Influencers in Machine Tools Market
The global market for machine tools is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. The industry players are focusing on launching new products as per the dynamic industry needs as a key strategy to strengthen their market footprint and better serve the needs of consumers. For instance,
- In 2020, Doosan Machine Tools came up with MP 6500 series product with a high precision vertical machining center for mold machining. This machine features enhanced stability and spindle rigidity to boost user convenience and improved quality
- In 2020, Doosan Machine Tools introduced a new large-sized horizontal turning center. The newly developed product provides machining functions ranging from 2-Axis up to Y-axis machining which are suitable for machining large workpieces
- In 2019, Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. has introduced a new Wire EDM machine – U 6 H.E.A.T. Extreme. The new wire coated technology increases rough machining rates up to 300% without increasing manufacturing costs
