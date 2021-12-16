Bioactive Materials Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2031

Newly-released bioactive materials industry analysis by Fact.MR reveals that global revenue from bioactive materials in 2020 was US$ 2 Bn. The industry is likely to expand at a projected CAGR of 11.3% during 2021 – 2031. Bioactive composite materials are expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 1.7 Bn over the next ten years.

Market Segments Covered in Bioactive Materials Industry Analysis

By Material Bioactive Glass Bioactive Glass Ceramic Bioactive Composite Material Other Bioactive Materials

By Type Powdered Bioactive Materials Moldable Bioactive Materials Granulated Bioactive Materials Injectable Bioactive Materials

By Application Bioactive Materials for Dentistry Bioactive Materials for Surgery Bioactive Materials for Bioengineering Bioactive Materials for Other Applications



Which Country is Projected to Offer the Largest Opportunity for Bioactive Material Manufacturers? There has been significant rise in oral cancer cases in China in the recent past, which has led to demand explosion of advanced dentistry and oral care products, including bioactive materials. According to BMC Oral Health, between 1990 and 2017, total number of oral cancer cases in China increased 280% and 79.7% for new cases and age-based incidence, respectively. This took the number of deaths and age-based mortality at 196.8% and 29%, respectively, in the country. According to The Cancer Registry Report, published by the National Central Cancer Registry of China, in 2015, there were about 4.3 Mn new cancer cases and 2.8 Mn cancer deaths in China. Out of this, nearly 48,100 new cases and 22,100 deaths were caused due to oral and oropharyngeal cancer, which accounted for 1.1% and 0.8% of all new cancer cases and deaths, respectively. Owing to these alarming numbers, the country has been gearing up for advanced technologies in dentistry, and consequently, demand growth for bioactive materials of over 13% can be expected in China over the next ten years.

Category-wise Insights Which Bioactive Material Accounts for the Largest Revenue Share? Bioactive composite materials accounted for over 40% revenue of the market in 2020. The capability of bioactive composite materials to regenerate dental hard tissues makes them a preferred choice. Why are Powdered Bioactive Materials Preferred for Biomedical Applications? Powdered bioactive materials accounted for over 40% bioactive material revenue in 2020. Biomedical applications, including tissues, scaffolds, and fixation devices need specific fabrication. Thus, the process, without rigid support structures is recommended, which involves the use of imprinted powders that support complex parts during the printing process. How Has COVID-19 Impacted Revenue Generation from Bioactive Materials? Revenue from bioactive materials witnessed slow growth with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, though growth remained positive. As compared to nearly 12% year-on year market growth in 2019, demand grew by around 5% in 2020. Since, most of the applications of bioactive materials fall under the healthcare category, their manufacturing was less impacted with lesser restrictions being imposed on this sector.

