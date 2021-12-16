Dental Radiology Equipment Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR, the global dental radiology equipment market was valued at around US$ 7 Bn in 2020, and is projected to expand 1.4X to top US$ 10 Bn by 2031.

Technological advancements in medical imaging for better dental treatment, increasing awareness among people regarding maintenance of oral health, and rising incidence of preventable periodontal disorders are key factors expected to drive the market at a CAGR of above 6% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Key Market Segments in Dental Radiology Equipment Industry Research

Type Intraoral Dental Radiology Equipment Extraoral Dental Radiology Equipment Intraoral Plate Scanner Dental Radiology Equipment CBCT Imaging Dental Radiology Equipment

Application Dental Radiology Equipment For Implantology Dental Radiology Equipment For Endodontics Dental Radiology Equipment For Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Radiology Equipment For Orthodontics

End Use Dental Radiology Equipment For Dental Clinics Dental Radiology Equipment For Hospitals Dental Radiology Equipment For Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The Market survey of Dental Radiology Equipment offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Dental Radiology Equipment, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Dental Radiology Equipment Market across the globe.

Which Factors are Stimulating Demand for Dental Radiology Equipment? Dental radiology equipment uses radiation dosages to give high-goals pictures. These pictures are utilized for the conclusion of oral issues, for example, depressions and tooth rot. With headways in therapeutic imaging innovations, the interest for radiology frameworks in the field of dental human services will keep on seeing an upsurge. Major factors driving market growth are dental sicknesses, expanding attention to oral cleanliness, and a high rate of oral malignancy. Since radiology instrumentality frames one in the entire main implies that of ID of dental disease or irregularity, it’s embraced by all dental specialists to supply speedier and right support of their patients.

Which Region Offers the Largest Opportunity for Dental Radiology Equipment? North America holds 1/3 share in the global market in terms of value and volume, due to rising focus on improvement of dental care technologies coupled with increased research & development proficiencies in this direction. Favorable reimbursement policies coupled with presence of key players in this region are also acting as major growth determinants for the market. North America dominates the global market presently due to the availability of modern and good quality dental apparatuses and technology. Apart from that, people in North America have a great level of awareness for the need for dental care.

