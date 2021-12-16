How are Gluten Free Baking Mixes Generating Growth Opportunities for Baking Mixes Market – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

250 Pages Baking Mixes Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Baking Mixes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Baking Mixes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Baking Mixes

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Baking Mixes, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Baking Mixes Market.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Bread

Cakes and Pastries

Biscuits and Cookies

Pizza Dough

Waffles

Muffins and Brownies

Pancakes

Frosting

Other Bakery Products Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Departmental and Traditional Grocery Store

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Other Retail Formats

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Baking mixes are the ingredients used for making baked food products. Baking mixes are being used to save the time. However, with increasing health consciousness among consumers, manufacturers are producing baking mixes that are gluten-free and are made using wheat or rice flour, they are also using natural sweeteners in baking mixes.New flavors are also being introduced. Quality assurance is also becoming an important part of the baking mixes market. Hence manufacturers are conducting quality test to check if ingredient are added in correct proportion. This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global baking mixes market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Scope

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global baking mixes market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Baking mixes manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to baking mixes.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global baking mixes market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global baking mixes market.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the global baking mixes market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – baking mixes. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global baking mixes market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of baking mixes.

With continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for baking mixes manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

The Fact.MR report on the global baking mixes market provides in-depth and segment-wise analysis. The global market for baking mixes is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. This segment-wise analysis also offers detailed country-wise forecast on all the major parameters of the baking mixes market.

4 Key Highlights on Global Baking Mixes Market

North America is expected to dominate the global baking mixes market during the forecast period. By the end of 2022, North America is projected to exceed US$ 1,900 million value. Owing to the stringent regulations for the food processing industry by the government is resulting in the growth of gluten-free baking mix products, thereby fueling the growth of North America baking mixes market.

Europe baking mixes market is also expected to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share by the end of 2017. Various countries in Europe are also becoming technologically advanced in the field of food processing, thereby resulting in the demand for processed foods such as baking mixes.

Among various baking mix products, bread baking mix is expected to be one of the most preferred baking mix product. Bread baking mix is projected to reach nearly US$ 1,800 million revenue by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, cakes and pastries baking mixes are also expected to witness above-average growth during the forecast period 2017-2022.

Distribution of baking mixes is expected to be the highest through the modern trade. By the end of 2022, modern trade is projected to reach close to US$ 1,700 million revenue. Modern trade is also projected to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share by the end of 2017.

The report also provides a detailed profile of all the leading players in the global market for baking mixes, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as General Mills, Inc., Cargill Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Chelsea Milling Company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., and Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

