Cold Planers Market Is Expected To Experience High Demand Due To Rising Road Construction Projects

Cold Planers Market: Introduction

Cold planers, also known as pavement planers, pavement recyclers, or asphalt milling machines, are heavy industrial machines which are used to remove the worn out or deteriorated parts of pavements, such as roads and bridges, and mill the pavement to the required depth slope.

Cold planers are also used for leveling the asphalt on roads before road construction. Earlier, road planers used flames for the removal of asphalt, which resulted in the emission of fumes, and often times, explosion on the fuel tanks mounted at the back of the planers.

Geographical Data Analysis of Cold Planers Market Survey Research Report Is Based On:

Developing economies like China and India have a huge market potential for cold planers. Especially in India, urbanization is growing at a rapid pace with the growing demand for regional development in the region.

China already has many planned infrastructure projects, with many more to come in the coming years. These regions provide a huge potential for the cold planers market, with many active and planned infrastructure projects in the coming years.

Other developed nations in the Asia Pacific region, like Malaysia, South Korea, and Indonesia, are experiencing the modernization of roads and pavements, with new products and technologies on the rise. These factors will contribute towards a significant growth for the cold planers market in the region.

The U.S. and other Western European countries, already being developed nations, are not expected to show much growth in the road construction segment. But the need for pavement maintenance will be significant, hence, the cold planers market will register a moderate growth in these regions as compared to previous years.

Africa is set to show a significant increase in the cold planers market, due to increased urbanization and developments in the region. Overall, the cold planers market is expected to register a huge growth during the forecast period because of the increasing demand for urbanization.

Cold Planers: Market Segmentation

On the basis of mounting type, the global cold planers market has been segmented as:

Wheel-type

Crawler-type

On the basis of application, the global cold planers market has been segmented as:

Road Construction

Pavement Maintenance

On the basis of product type, the global cold planers market has been segmented as:

Manned Cold Planers

Unmanned Cold Planers

On the basis of cutting width, the global cold planers market has been segmented as:

6-12 Inches

12.1 – 48 Inches

48.1 – 96 Inches

96.1 – 140 Inches

Cold Planers Market: Dynamics

Urbanization and industrialization play an important role in contributing towards the GDP of any economy. Any newly developed infrastructure needs access to roads and pavements for the passage of daily commute and traffic, which, in turn, poses a great demand for cold planers.

Given the increasing need for urbanization and demand for technology innovation and product development in the infrastructure industry around the globe, the need for road access and cold the planers market is destined to be on the rise.

With developments in the automation of the industry, unmanned cold planers are slowly gaining market potential, and are set to occupy a significant share of the market, but manned cold planers are expected to lead the market share in the near future.

Even though many factors contribute towards the growth of the cold planers market, with inflation on the rise, the cost of procuring raw materials and the manufacturing of equipment may cause a challenge for the market. However, the cold planers market is set to register high growth, as the drivers will trump the challenges.

Cold Planers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global cold planers market identified across the value chain include:

Caterpillar Inc

Schwamborn Gera?tebau GmbH

Dynapac Road Construction Equipment

Roadtec

Multihog Ltd

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES,LTD

Rhino Equipment

Simex S.r.l.

WIRTGEN GROUP

SANY Group

