Phase Change Materials Market Progresses For Huge Profits During 2021 – 2031

Phase change materials are capable materials for storing and releasing large amounts of energies. These are designed to change their phases from +2°C to +8°C range and are recommended for vaccine storage and transport. Phase change materials are purposely filled in a leak-proof pack with a high amount of latent heat of fusion. The principle mechanism beyond phase changing is, heat energy is absorbed and released when the material changes from solid to liquid or vice versa. Apart, from that phase change materials have huge variety of applications. They are used for storing heat for air-conditioning, peak heat reduction of load, as buffer storage for solar-based applications, etc.These phase change materials are not water-based substances, generally filled with various types of paraffin wax or vegetable-sourced substances. PCM material selection is based on various capacities such as melting temperature, latent and sensible heat, cyclic property, cost, fire hazard and others.

With the increasing population, rapid urbanization and changing life style the demand for RAC (Refrigeration and air-conditioning) products have been significantly increasing. Posing demand for renewable RAC based products such as phase change materials incorporated products Industrial emission are the major cause of increasing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere which has become a significant factor for global warming resulting in greenhouse effect which is driving climatic changes such as increasing temperatures in the regions creating demand for phase change material based projecting growth in global phase change materials market.

Global Phase Change Materials Market: Key players

Key players are the dominating members in the global phase change materials market due to their innovation and applications. Phase change materials market is consolidated by few players. Key players in the phase change materials market are ruling by investing their cash flows in R&D. Many non-profit government organizations are backing the industrial market for the global and regional developments.

Some of the major key players covered in global phase change materials market report are given below

Axiotherm GmbH

Croda Europe Ltd.

Global Energy Systems Europe BV

Hangzhou Ruhr New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (‘RuhrTech’)

Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

PCM Technology

Outlast Technologies

PLUSS Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Phase change product Pvt. Ltd.

PureTemp LLC

Rubitherm technologies gmbh

Sasol Germany GmbH

BASF SE

Others

Segmentation Analysis of Global phase change materials Market

The Global phase change materials market is bifurcated into three major segments: material type, application and region.

Based on the material type, Global phase change materials market is segmented as follows:

Organic phase change materials Paraffin Non-paraffin

Inorganic phase change materials Salt hydrates

Metallic alloys

Eutectic phase change materials Organic-Organic (a mixture of both) Inorganic-Inorganic Organic-Inorganic



Based on application, Global phase change materials market is segmented as follows:

Positive Temperature Chilled Food Transport Drink Cooling Drink Vending Medicine & Vaccine Transport Air Conditioning Building Passive Cooling Water Heating Solar Heating Waste Heat Storage Heat Rejection Systems Telecommunication Shelter Cooling Electronic / Battery Cooling Heat Pumps

Negative Temperature Temperature Controlled Packaging Frozen Food Transportation Ice Cream Vending Medicine & Vaccine Transport Food Stall Cooling Automotive Cooling Applications Marine Refrigeration Cold Store Back-up Transport Refrigeration Body Cooling Medical Passive Cooling Temperature Controlled Transport Others



Based on the global split, Global phase change materials market is segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

COVID-19 Impact on Global Phase Change Materials Market COVID-19 declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the early march 2020 has enforced countries to impose lockdown and abide strict social distancing measures leading to market shut down and flattening economic curve across the globe. On the other hand, the supply and demand chain has been massively disrupted leading to a global economic loss. Plants shut down in North America, APAC and Europe in the second quarter of 2020 has reduced the production of Phase change materials which in turn affected the Global phase change materials Market. With reducing Covid-19 cases in some regions operations have been were resumed during the fourth quarter of 2020. The new Covid-19 strain which was first discovered in United Kingdom is spreading faster which may further force the regulatory bodies to impose lockdowns. To cycle the supply chain regulatory bodies have allowed manufacturing sectors to proceed with production. However, by following COVID-19 guidelines and alternative rotation of workers can help the global phase change materials market to bounce back strongly by the first quarter of 2021.

Region-wise Outlook Presently, European markets are dominating the global phase change materials (PCM) market followed by North America due to their technological advancements. The market being consolidated many companies are working and investing in the R&D for many innovative applications. Many Industries are working under German-based non-profit organization for global advancement of phase change materials market. Being a well-developed large manufacturing sector in phase change materials, Europe market is experiencing a surge in demand from the key end-users such as healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and others. Germany being leading producer and exporter of phase change materials is significantly contributing to the market growth to keep the Europe phase change materials market in the leading position. Thus, aiming to gain a major market share in phase change materials market in upcoming years. According to Fact.MR, European Phase change materials market will sustain in its position in the coming years. Regions such as North America, China, Japan, Australia, Southern Europe, and India experience summer at peak levels because of their climatic conditions. That’s why consumption of cooling machines such as air conditioners are always high in these region. There are chance of increase in consumption of phase change material based products in these regions. Creating a significant demand for global phase change materials market. The Global Phase Change Materials Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Global Phase Change Materials Market Segments

Global Phase Change Materials Market Dynamics

Global Phase Change Materials Market Size & Demand

Global Phase Change Materials Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Global Phase Change Materials Market Competition & Companies involved Technology

Global Phase Change Materials Value Chain

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA) The Global phase change materials market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The Global phase change materials report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Global phase change materials market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

