High Voltage Diodes Market To See Incredible Growth During 2021-2031

High Voltage Diodes Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, the high voltage diodes market is anticipated to witness significant growth during 2021-2031. The US holds more than 35% share of the global market, making it the most prominent region.

The ever growing awareness among the manufacturing industries regarding the significance of effective maintenance of industrial and mechanical equipment to ensure occupational safety standards as well as the ascent of electronics sector in the developing economies will aid the shipment to surge ahead during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market is set to grow at a desirable CAGR over the assessment period.

Key Segments

By Type High Voltage Axial Lead Diodes High Voltage Surface Mount Diodes Others

By Application Melting of Metals Electrolysis Voltage Amplification Input rectifier for AC devices Voltage Clamping Others

By Layout Common anode Common cathode Single die

By Mounting Surface Mount Hole Mounted

By Current Range 1 A or below 1.1 A to 2 A 2.1 A to 4 A 4.1 A to 10 A 10.1 A to 20 A 20.1 A to 30 A Above 30 A

By End-use Industry Aerospace Defense Pharmaceutical Automotive Industrials Power Supplies Telecommunication Others



By Region

North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East Northern Africa South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of High Voltage Diodes?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high voltage diodes include Vishay Intertechnology, Diodes Incorporated, JGD Semiconductor, Hitachi, Sanken Electric Co., Ltd., Dean Technology, Voltage Multipliers Inc, HVP High Voltage Products GmbH, Ltd, HVGT Semiconductor, Littelfuse, Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., Diotec, HVC Capacitor Manufacturing Co., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Infineon Technologies Ag, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microsemi Corporation, Toshiba International Corporation, New Jersey Semiconductor, SMC Diode Solutions Co. LTD among others.

US High Voltage Diodes Market Outlook

US is one of the largest markets for high voltage diodes globally. The US high voltage diodes market is set to tread on the historic pattern of bust and boom during the assessment period 2021-2031. As far as getting the silicon from electronic industry, this industry has been seeing an extreme rivalry due to developing demand for smartphones and laptops.

Besides, astounding technological advances associated with manufacturing technology and product development, are significant variables which are relied upon to fuel the development of the high voltage diodes market over the forthcoming years during the assessment period.

