APAC & MEA will Remain the Fastest-Growing Market for Permanent Zonal Isolation Packers – Fact.MR Study

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

According to a recent study of Fact.MR, sales of zonal isolation packers exceeded 25,438 units in 2018, and is estimated to surpass 26,000 units in 2019. The Fact.MR study finds an ever-increasing need from exploration & production industry operators to address the issue of gas migration, which continues to be one of the longstanding challenges requiring immediate attention. This, in turn, is paving favorable grounds for adoption of effective zonal isolation technologies, including zonal isolation packers.

“One of the chief aspects fuelling demand is rising need for effective zonal isolation technologies to prevent damage of casing and other formations in a wellbore. Moreover, zonal isolation packers are also widely-used as an ideal anchor point for effective production tubing, creating untapped potential for the stakeholders of zonal isolation packers market”, says Fact.MR study

The study opines that demand for zonal isolation packers is closely associated with two of the highly-valued aspects- well lifecycle and workover. With resurgence of well drilling activities worldwide, industry operators seek effective zonal isolation packers that ensure enhanced well lifecycle and reduced workover. Consistent growth of well-intervention procedures across the existing oilfields for production ramp-up is one among the chief aspects bolstering the adoption of zonal isolation packers.

The study states that end-users will continue to show marked preferences for permanent zonal isolation packers, owing to their excellent performance as compared to retrievable and open hole variants. High sealing & gripping capabilities and low costs remain two key touchpoints boosting sales of permanent zonal isolation packers, with global sales estimated to surpass 15,600 units in 2019. Demand for zonal isolation packers from onshore applications will continue to grow by leaps and bounds, with global demand estimated to surpass 22,500 units in 2019.

Manufacturers Focus on Product Benchmarking as a Continuous Improvement Tool

The zonal isolation packers market landscape portrays hegemony of the top 3 players- Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, and Baker Hughes Inc., whose growth is uphold by robust product portfolios. Furthermore, the zonal isolation packers market also demonstrates larger presence of regional players, which may compel the leading players to deliberately cut down their product prices for improving their product positioning. Moreover, manufacturers in the zonal isolation packers market are also focusing on product benchmarking as a continuous improvement tool, wherein they are comparing their offerings with the industry-best products to pick out areas of improvement.

According to the Fact.MR study, the key players in the zonal isolation packers market are positioning their production units in close proximity with prominent oil & gas sites, with an objective of minimizing the transportation costs. In line with the competitive market environment, the end-users continue to be in a stronger position in the zonal isolation packers market landscape. Sensing the aforementioned, manufacturers in the zonal isolation packers are vying to establish differential approaches as compared to that of their rivals, in order to ensure that product designs are appropriate and all-aligned with evolving end-user requirements.

The Fact.MR report also analyzes the potential opportunities in zonal isolation packers market from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the zonal isolation packers market is estimated to witness growth at a volume CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period.

