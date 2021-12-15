Plant Growth Promoters Market Expected To Witness of A Sustainable Growth Over 2021-2031

Plant Growth Promoters: Segmentation

The plant growth promoters can be segmented on the basis of type, crop type and formulation.

Based on the Type, the plant growth promoters can be segmented into,

Cytokinins

Auxins

Gibberellins

Ethylene

Based on the crop type, the plant growth promoters can be segmented into,

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Turf & ornamentals

Based on the Formulation, the plant growth promoters can be segmented into,

Water-dispersible & water-soluble granules

Solution

Wettable powders

Plant Growth Promoters: Market Dynamic With the escalating demand of agricultural produce to be catered in reduced lead time, efforts towards improved yield rate and preserving the natural resources have gained importance like never before. Due to increase development in farming practices & technology and utilization of organic fertilizers and agrochemicals, the agriculturists are more focused on towards the said technology. With no hazardous effects on the plant and the soil , the usage plant growth promoters has been gaining preference to high levels in the recent times which is expected to experience continued momentum in the market growth. The rising price of the plant growth promoters however may prove to be a deterrent for the end users with resorting to conventional / synthetic based agrochemicals. This factor agriculture crop can be a restraint to the growth of market. The increase in research and development activities in plant growth promoters for making new product is expected to generate profitable opportunities for the plant growth promoters market, in the coming years.