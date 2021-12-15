December 15, 2021

Smoking Accessories Market Is Set To Witness Exponential Growth In Demand Over The Coming Years

Rise in herbal Smoking likely to augment the demand for smoking accessories during forecast period

The report published by WHO states that the demand for tobacco has fallen by 1.3 billion over the last 2 decades. Reduction in demand of the tobacco worldwide has boosted the demand for the herbs that can be used as alternative for tobacco hookah and other smokable products. Rise in consumption of various smokable medicinal herbs like Mullein, White Horehound, Hyssop, Korean Ginseng etc has boosted the demand for smoking accessories market over the forecast period.

Smoking accessories market: Segmentation

Based on type, smoking accessories market is classified into the different parts based on types of accessories and application. Among all of the smoking accessories vaporizer and water pipes are one of the prominently used because of their filtration abilities.

Based on type smoking accessories market is segmented into

  • Vaporizer
  • Water Pipes
  • Dab Rigs
  • Grinder
  • Rolling paper

Regional analysis for the Smoking Accessories includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Emerging Economies Helping to Stabilise the Demand for Smoking Accessories Market

Emerging economies like China and India have shown considerable growth in tobacco consumption leading to increase in demand for smoking accessories in recent times. Moreover, shifting trends towards herbal and nicotine free smoking helping to augment the demand for smoking accessories market in developed economies like North America and Europe.

Various government initiatives and restrictions towards tobacco consumption is likely to uptick the demand for smokable herbs which in turn increases the demand for smoking accessories market. Moreover, developing economies showing the decrease in per capita consumption. However, increase in trend of smoking tobacco is likely to boost the demand for smoking accessories market

