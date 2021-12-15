Smoking Accessories Market Is Set To Witness Exponential Growth In Demand Over The Coming Years

Rise in herbal Smoking likely to augment the demand for smoking accessories during forecast period

The report published by WHO states that the demand for tobacco has fallen by 1.3 billion over the last 2 decades. Reduction in demand of the tobacco worldwide has boosted the demand for the herbs that can be used as alternative for tobacco hookah and other smokable products. Rise in consumption of various smokable medicinal herbs like Mullein, White Horehound, Hyssop, Korean Ginseng etc has boosted the demand for smoking accessories market over the forecast period.

Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4872

Smoking accessories market: Segmentation

Based on type, smoking accessories market is classified into the different parts based on types of accessories and application. Among all of the smoking accessories vaporizer and water pipes are one of the prominently used because of their filtration abilities.

Based on type smoking accessories market is segmented into

Vaporizer

Water Pipes

Dab Rigs

Grinder

Rolling paper

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4872

Regional analysis for the Smoking Accessories includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4872

Emerging Economies Helping to Stabilise the Demand for Smoking Accessories Market

Emerging economies like China and India have shown considerable growth in tobacco consumption leading to increase in demand for smoking accessories in recent times. Moreover, shifting trends towards herbal and nicotine free smoking helping to augment the demand for smoking accessories market in developed economies like North America and Europe.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556949458/which-recent-trends-are-increasing-demand-for-halogen-automotive-lighting-latest-study

Various government initiatives and restrictions towards tobacco consumption is likely to uptick the demand for smokable herbs which in turn increases the demand for smoking accessories market. Moreover, developing economies showing the decrease in per capita consumption. However, increase in trend of smoking tobacco is likely to boost the demand for smoking accessories market

Download the complimentary copy of ‘Global Packaging Ebook’ from our MarketNgage platform

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the unified market intelligence engine powered by Future Market Insights. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583 Corporate Headquarter: Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Email: [email protected] Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com