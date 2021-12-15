Men’s Bicycle Market Surveys, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2021-2031

Increasing occurrence of obesity and the serious liabilities it brings along is prompting people across the globe to adopt daily regimens that involve more physical activities.

Most medical practitioners and physicians actively recommend regular exercise and involvement in sporting activities for preventing various lifestyle disease. Some studies also suggest that involving oneself into sporting activities can help reduce stress as well as overcome depression or low self-esteem.

The aforementioned factors are playing a key role in fuelling the demand for various sporting goods and accessories, including bicycles, trampolines, balls, flying discs and skipping ropes.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Road Bicycle

Sports Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Hybrid Bicycle Technology Conventional

Electric Pricing Low Range

Mid Range

Premium Range Distribution Channel Independent Outlet

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Franchised Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Third Party Online Channel

A comprehensive estimate of the Men’s Bicycle market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Men’s Bicycle during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market Insights of Men’s Bicycle.

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

Competition Tracking

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Tube Investments of India Limited

Accell Group N.V.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Tandem Group plc

Samchuly Bicycle Co. Ltd

and Youngone Corporation

are the leading market players profiled in the Fact.MR’s report.

