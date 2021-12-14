Bar Top Corks Market To Register Substantial Expansion By 2021-2031

Bar top corks are usually cork stoppers that can be made from natural or synthetic material. Bar top corks are largely used to deliver effective sealing for bottled liquefied products with subsequent re-use and easy manual extraction. With no tools required for opening, bar top corks form an easy and convenient means of bottle sealing, which acts as a driver in accelerating the bar top corks market. Moreover, features such as the reuse of packaged products, owing to the possibility of the re-opening and closing of bar top corks are likely to add to the growth of this market. Over the coming years, the global bar top corks market is expected to witness rapid growth as a result of the rising demand from beverage, chemical, and various other end-use industries.

Global Bar Top Corks Market: Key Players

Some of the key players currently operating in the global bar top corks market are:

ACIC Cork and Closures

The Cary Company

Corticeira Amorim S.G.P.S

Tapì S.p.a

Berlin Packaging

Widget Co.

Bottle Express LLC

Vinolok Closure Inc.

W. Langguth Erben GmbH & Co. KG

Guala Closures Group

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global Bar Top Corks Market: Segmentation

The global bar top corks market can be segmented on the basis of material type, cork size, cork finish, cork design, and end use.

The global bar top corks market can be segmented on the basis of material type into:

Wood

Plastic Polypropylene Polyvinyl Chloride Others

Ceramic Porcelain Earthenware

Glass

Metal

The global bar top corks market can be segmented on the basis of cork finish into:

Gloss / Matte Finish

Embossed Finish

Plain Finish

Others

The global bar top corks market can be segmented on the basis of cork size into:

Bar Top Corks with Cork Size 19.5 mm

Bar Top Corks with Cork Size 21.5 mm

Bar Top Corks with Cork Size 22.5 mm

The global bar top corks market can be segmented on the basis of cork design into:

Printed Bar Top Corks

Embossed Bar Top Corks

Plain Bar Top Corks

Medallion Bar Top Corks

Knurled Bar Top Corks

Other Customized Patterns

The global bar top corks market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry served into:

Food Dips & Dressings Soups & Sauces

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Wine Spirits & Cordials Non-Alcoholic Beverages Oils (Palm, Olive, etc.) Syrups Home & Personal Care Automotive Oil & Lubricants Coolants Chemicals and Solvents Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Paints & Dyes Other Industrial Uses



Global Bar Top Corks Market: Dynamics The demand for bar top corks is largely driven by the alcoholic beverage industry. The rising applications for air-tight caps and closures such as bar top corks are primarily attributed to the intense rise in the consumption of premium alcoholic beverages such as wine and Champagne. Besides, bar top corks are eco-friendly in nature, i.e. they have less carbon footprint.

Global Bar Top Corks Market: Company Developments and Industry Level Trends Key market participants all across the globe that operate in the bottle caps and closures market are focusing on designing innovative patters of bar top corks that offer added security as well as enhance the packaging outlook. ACIC Cork and Closures offer standard metal tops or custom decorated wood tops that can be coloured, painted, and imprinted with any logo, with more than 100 varieties

Global Bar Top Corks Market: Regional Outlook

The global bar top corks market is segmented into seven regions, namely, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan.

Western Europe is expected to dominate the global bar top corks market over the forecast period, owing to countries such as Italy, France, and Spain that account for the largest production and export of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages across the globe.

The market for bar top corks in the Asia Pacific is expected to be highly lucrative in terms of growth opportunities over the coming decade.

Global Bar Top Corks Market: Report Highlights

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the bar top corks industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape for the market

Strategies for key players and products offered by them

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

