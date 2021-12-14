Industrial Jugs Market To Observe Strong Development By 2021-2031

Demand for industrial jugs market will witness steady recovery in short-term, with a hopeful development in the long-run. The rising awareness and the preferences of consumers for customized product and emerging packaging solutions is expected to drive the Industrial Jugs market.

Factors such as high-pressure resistance, easy transportation, good-barrier properties, chemical resistance, improved manufacturing process drives the need for industrial jugs. The increasing consumption and industrial applications will continue in the near future thus leading product demand.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Industrial Jugs Market?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of industrial jugs market include

United States Plastic Corporation

MJS Packaging Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Amcor plc

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Clack Corporation

Loews Corporation

Comar LLC

Illing Company

Bulk Apothecary

Berlin Packaging LLC

Hazmatpac Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

General Bottle Supply

Key Segments

By Product Type Capacity Shape Material Usage

By Type Industrial round Jugs Industrial square Jugs

By End-Use Chemicals Agro Chemicals Lubricants & Petrochemicals Industrial Chemicals Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Food & Beverages Alcohol industry Cosmetics Automotives

By Price Below US$ 1 US$ 1 – US$ 10 US$ 10 – US$ 50 US$ 50 – US$ 100 Above US$ 100

By Sales Channel Direct Sales Online Retailers Specialty Stores Other Sales Channel

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Industrial Jugs Market? With the increasing global trade, the need for modern containers is emerging around the world. The introduction of innovative solutions such as active packaging, modified atmosphere, edible and bio-plastic packaging is expected to generate demand for industrial jugs. Furthermore, the high penetration of organized retail across the world has tremendously contributed to the Industrial Jugs market growth of the product. The increasing requirement for modern containers in food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, healthcare, chemical sectors is expected to drive demand for industrial jugs.

New Product Development and E-commerce Channel Complementing the Market Sales The rising penetration of organized as well as e-retail across the globe is driving the growth of the market. The vigorous development of the e-commerce sector is likewise liable to open new roads for industry development. E-commerce companies favor lightweight and flexible packaging solutions for diminish the cost of transportation. The rising inclination for online shopping, FMCG items, alcohols, personal health and cosmetics, automotive is expected to spur the Industrial Jugs industry growth. In addition, changing lifestyle, increasing urban population, developing economies is changing the consumer preferences and creating demand for a well set global trade and thus increasing demand for modern containers which are well suitable for transportation, warehousing, lower maintenance, special stability, reusability, high pressure resistance properties in the near future.

US and Canada Industrial Jugs Market Outlook In the United States, the demand for plastic containers is estimated to increase at a steady rate due to increasing consumption and industrial applications of plastic-made containers. Use of industrial jars made of plastic is increasing across products and sectors, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, automotive, chemicals and fluids. According to Plastics Industry Association, the demand for industrial plastic containers is expected to increase by 25% in the coming years. There is a wide variety of innovative, cost-effective, sustainable packaging solutions emerging in the market, and plastic containers, as a product, is being accepted globally. Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6516 Europe Demand Outlook for Industrial Jugs Market The demand for industrial jars in the European market is estimated to grow significantly in the upcoming years. In addition, presence of large manufacturing units and growing number of working population in European countries, especially in the developing countries of European nations is expected to drive the industrial jars market to grow significantly. The healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in European nations is one of the world's largest markets primarily driven by its aging population. The pharma market's size is expected to grow significantly by 2025. Hence, there is a growth opportunities for the domestic players as it might increase the demand for industrial jars. Industrial Jugs Market Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

