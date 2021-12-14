Refrigerant Recovery Machine Market To Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2021-2031

As the COVID-19 pandemic induced slowdown fades, sales of refrigerant recovery machines are anticipated to incline significant through 2021 and beyond, according to Fact.MR’s recently published findings.

Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects demand for refrigerant recovery machines will remain elevated, attributed to the constant need for repairing and maintaining refrigerators across residential and commercial establishments.

This latest industry report covers global sales for refrigerant recovery machines from 2016-2020, and a market forecast for the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Key Players Manufacturing Refrigerant Recovery Machines

Key refrigerant recovery machine manufacturers in the global market are-

Robert Bosch GmbH (Robinar)

Appion Inc.

INFICON

Ritchie Engineering Inc.

Fieldpiece Instruments, Inc.

Mastercool Inc.

Tektino Inc.

REFCO Manufacturing Ltd.

Wilhelmsen Holding ASA

JB Industries

Segmentation

The market can be segmented on the basis of product type, method, material type, installation type and end use sector.

On the basis of product type, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into Low pressure units (0.1hp to 0.75hp) Medium-pressure units (0.75hp to 3hp) High-pressure units (more than 3hp)

On the basis of method, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into Liquid recovery Vapor recovery Pull recovery

On the basis of material type, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into Mild steel Cooper

On the basis of installation type, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into Portable Onsite refrigerant recovery system

On the basis of end use sector, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into Industrial Commercial Residential

Geographically, the global market for the refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia APEJ Japan MEA.



Key Developments in the Refrigerant Recovery Machines Industry In October 2020, Robinair introduced two new A/C recovery machines AC1234-4SL and 34988NI-SL with scale locks designed for the mobile service market. Their new mechanical scale lock technology removes the requirement to recalibrate the scale of the refrigerant after transporting great distances. Both machines have a safe startup feature that prevents machines from starting abruptly. Additionally, the new machines have 12′ hoses, a lock-set reminder light, and tie-down points to ensure safe movement. Robinair’s patented automatic refrigerant refill feature keeps a user-selectable amount of refrigerant in the internal vessel and signals when to change the supply tank. In the 34988NI-SL, load cells are used to measure the amount of oil removed from the air conditioning system, which will automatically add the correct amount of lubricant to the system. Furthermore, they are designed to service both standard and high-voltage vehicle A/C systems, the machine complies with SAE J2843 for service of R-1234yf refrigerant. In November 2020, A-Gas has acquired the reclamation business of Safety Hi-Tech. This acquisition will enable A-Gas to expand its services in the Italian sub-region and to offer their products to a wider customer base. This will widen their business horizon and utilize A-Gas’s expertise on a new customer base. On the other hand, the acquisition will allow Safety Hi-Tech to focus on their core business of fire protection.

Refrigerant Recovery Market Introduction Refrigerant recovery machines are instruments used to remove refrigerants from refrigerating equipment. The machine is generally used before carrying out any repair or maintenance work on refrigerating systems. Refrigerant recovery machines are used in variety of applications ranging from restaurants, supermarkets, automobiles, shopping malls and window ACs. Uses of refrigerant recovery systems are mandatory in few countries to avoid release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Modern day refrigerant recovery machines are more efficient, light weight and easy to operate compared to the earlier ones. Refrigerant recovery machines are widely used across many industrial and commercial sectors, growth in these sectors will drive the global market. Refrigerant recovery machine will witness an increase in the market size due to the fast adaption to this equipment for refrigerant recovery.

Market Scenario Refrigerant recovery machines have witnessed significant growth in recent years, both in developed and developing countries. As emission norms across key countries tighten, government authorities are mandating frequent inspection cycles for refrigerators. Periodic maintenance cycles are prompting industrial, commercial and residential establishments to deploy refrigerant recovery machines to separate refrigerants from cooling units. Growth across the developing world is of high significance. Constant emissions of undesired pollutants amid extensive deployment of cooling systems is prompting industries to undertake regular check-ups of their refrigerators, which is inclining demand, particularly across heavily industrialized countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. The refrigerant recovery machine industry is competitive owing to the presence of well-diversified international and regional players. Further, the refrigerant recovery machine has a positive reaction from the end user side for its application and durability. Market Dynamics Refrigerant recovery machines are expected to exhibit strong market growth due to high adoption of refrigeration systems in commercial and industrial sectors. Most emissions from refrigeration systems occurs due to leakages during operation, which can be reduced by using a proper refrigerant recovery system. Increased commercialization and industrialization plays a major role in driving the global market. The change in climatic conditions and high growth rate in population of certain regions will also boost the market of residential refrigeration which will directly increase the market of refrigerant recovery machines. Refrigerant recovery machine will boom more in developing countries in comparison to developed countries due to growth in refrigeration machines market. Stringent environmental laws imposed by government will aid in the growth of machine market. Regional Overview Refrigerant recovery machines have a strong foothold in developed regions such as Europe and North America due to the implementation of stringent regulations on curbing emissions from cooling systems. The market in developing countries is expected to exhibit strong growth across the forecast period, showcasing strong demand across Latin America, APAC and MEA regions due to high population growth rate, climatic condition and increase in disposable income. Also these regions are adapting to air condition norms followed by developed regions for maintaining the air quality standards.

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain The Market Regional Analysis Includes: North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

