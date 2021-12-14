Room Pressure Monitor Market To Expand Substantially Owing To Technological Innovations During 2021-2031

Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- anticipates the demand for room pressure monitors to increase impressively through 2021 and beyond, given the rising need to decontaminate hospital wards, pharmacies and operating rooms.

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated growth trends, as surging patient and caregiver hygiene concerns acquired precedence. To control further spread of infection, healthcare authorities deployed frequent disinfection operations, including room pressurization, majorly inclining demand.

This latest report from Fact.MR offers historical trends prevailing in the global room pressure monitors industry between 2016 and 2020, and offers an economic forecast for the decade 2021-2031.

Room Pressure Monitor Market- Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the markets are:

Setra Systems

TSI Incorporated

Primex

Price Industries

OMEGA

Johnson Controls

Modern Automation

Kele

Hitma Instrumentatie

Antec Controls

Prominent manufacturers are focusing on strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market foot-print and ensure that their production capacity meets increasing demand from healthcare in the current pandemic.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as by product type, room type, application and region.

Room Pressure Monitor – Key Segments

According to product type, the market can be segmented as: Fixed Portable

According to room type, the market can be segmented as: Single Room Multiple Room

According to application, the market can be segmented as: Hospitals Laboratories Cleanroom



Significant Developments in the Room Pressure Monitor Market In August 2020, the Dwyer team released the StabiliSENSE critical room pressure monitor Series RPMC. These series are ideal for many critical low differential room pressure applications, such as semiconductor manufacturing, clean rooms, pharmaceuticals, research labs, and vivariums. Utilizing capacitive cells, the StabiliSENSETM critical room pressure monitor offers extremely long-term stability and accuracy. StabiliSENSETM critical room pressure monitors share Magnehelic gauge installation dimensions, which makes it easy to upgrade in the field. Additionally, its flush mountable design doesn’t obtrude from the wall and comes with a brushed stainless steel bezel that is easily cleaned. Likewise, Setra FLEX offers a simple, easy-to-use, flexible solution for controlling and monitoring indoor environments. Depending on the model, the product monitors up to six parameters for each room. Additional I/O modules provide monitoring capabilities to handle more complex applications. The device supports the BACnet/IP or BACnet MS/TP networks for quick and easy integration into existing building lab automation systems. In addition, both FLEXs have BACnet objects, that are read and written over the network, allowing them to be controlled via either their local BMS or through the touchscreen. The Flex software supports up to three rooms and meets all application requirements. Flex-RM (Indoor Monitor) can monitor only those applications that don’t employ touchscreen controls.

Increasing Isolation Rooms Foreseen to Create Profit Pools for Prominent Players A room pressure monitor is designed to protect any chamber by reducing chances of contamination in hospital rooms, operating rooms, and pharmacies. Today, due to the COVID-19 outbreak more safety measures are being implemented by various healthcare facilities to control airborne contaminants. As a result, the room pressurization activity is skyrocketing; setting the tone for the market. As cases continue to surge, the safety of patients, visitors, and medical staff is of paramount importance for all healthcare stakeholders. Due to the outbreak, standard hospitals rooms are being converted into isolation rooms. Thus, the need to regulate airflow across these wards is becoming important, prompting rising deployment of room pressure monitors. In addition, key market players are designing advanced room pressure monitors, including touchscreen displays and wall-based sensor technology for better results. Key players focus on increasing their production to meet demand and offering an effective yet adaptable containment solution.

Room Pressure Monitor – Regional Analysis North America and Europe together are expected to account for about half of the global revenues in the room pressure monitor industry by 2030. Countries such as the United States, Russia, Italy, India, France, Brazil and Germany have experienced noteworthy demand in the past year alone, attributed to the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases. Most countries engage local players to increase the production of room pressure monitors to meet both domestic demand and export quota. Moreover, key players are investing more in Asian Countries such as China, India, and Japan to proliferate their room pressure monitor sales figure in the coming years. Fact.MR segregate the market volume & value in various regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA.

COVID-19’s Impact on the Global Room Pressure Monitor Market As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, commercial and healthcare settings are increasingly investing in proper ventilation and air conditioning systems. Efficient filtration of microbes has become top priority in order to prevent further spread of the infection. Attributed to this trend, the demand for room pressure monitors has experienced a noteworthy upswing, with hospitals and isolation wards increasing adoption. Preference for portable monitors is becoming evident, as these can be deployed across multiple rooms to check air pressure and presence of possible micro-organisms. According to Fact. MR’s study, even in the aftermath of the crisis, room pressure monitor demand will continue to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Room Pressure Monitor Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments

Monitor Market Dynamics

Monitor Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain Regional Analysis Includes: North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LatAm)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

