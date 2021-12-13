Robot Arm Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yaskawa Electric

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Robot Arm Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Robot Arm report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Robot Arm market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Robot Arm market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Robot Arm market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Robot Arm market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Robot Arm market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yaskawa Electric, FANUC, KUKA, Mitsubishi Electric, Adept Technology, Denso Wave, Rockwell Automation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

Market Segmentation by Product:

Traditional Robot Arm

Collaborative Robot Arm



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Food and Beverage

Others



The Robot Arm Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Robot Arm market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Robot Arm market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Robot Arm Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Robot Arm

1.2 Robot Arm Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Robot Arm Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Traditional Robot Arm

1.2.3 Collaborative Robot Arm

1.3 Robot Arm Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Robot Arm Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.4 Food and Beverage

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Robot Arm Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Robot Arm Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Robot Arm Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Robot Arm Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Robot Arm Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Robot Arm Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Robot Arm Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Robot Arm Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Robot Arm Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Robot Arm Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Robot Arm Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Robot Arm Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Robot Arm Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Robot Arm Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Robot Arm Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Robot Arm Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Robot Arm Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Robot Arm Production

3.4.1 North America Robot Arm Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Robot Arm Production

3.5.1 Europe Robot Arm Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Robot Arm Production

3.6.1 China Robot Arm Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Robot Arm Production

3.7.1 Japan Robot Arm Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Robot Arm Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Robot Arm Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Robot Arm Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Robot Arm Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Robot Arm Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Robot Arm Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Robot Arm Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Robot Arm Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Robot Arm Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Robot Arm Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Robot Arm Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Robot Arm Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Robot Arm Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Robot Arm Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Robot Arm Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ABB Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

7.2.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Robot Arm Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Robot Arm Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Yaskawa Electric

7.3.1 Yaskawa Electric Robot Arm Corporation Information

7.3.2 Yaskawa Electric Robot Arm Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Yaskawa Electric Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Yaskawa Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 FANUC

7.4.1 FANUC Robot Arm Corporation Information

7.4.2 FANUC Robot Arm Product Portfolio

7.4.3 FANUC Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 FANUC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 FANUC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 KUKA

7.5.1 KUKA Robot Arm Corporation Information

7.5.2 KUKA Robot Arm Product Portfolio

7.5.3 KUKA Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 KUKA Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 KUKA Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mitsubishi Electric

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Robot Arm Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Robot Arm Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Adept Technology

7.7.1 Adept Technology Robot Arm Corporation Information

7.7.2 Adept Technology Robot Arm Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Adept Technology Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Adept Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Adept Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Denso Wave

7.8.1 Denso Wave Robot Arm Corporation Information

7.8.2 Denso Wave Robot Arm Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Denso Wave Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Denso Wave Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Denso Wave Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Rockwell Automation

7.9.1 Rockwell Automation Robot Arm Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rockwell Automation Robot Arm Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Rockwell Automation Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Rockwell Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

7.10.1 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Robot Arm Corporation Information

7.10.2 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Robot Arm Product Portfolio

7.10.3 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Robot Arm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Recent Developments/Updates

8 Robot Arm Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Robot Arm Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Robot Arm

8.4 Robot Arm Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Robot Arm Distributors List

9.3 Robot Arm Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Robot Arm Industry Trends

10.2 Robot Arm Growth Drivers

10.3 Robot Arm Market Challenges

10.4 Robot Arm Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Robot Arm by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Robot Arm Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Robot Arm Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Robot Arm Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Robot Arm Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Robot Arm

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Robot Arm by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Robot Arm by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Robot Arm by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Robot Arm by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Robot Arm by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Robot Arm by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Robot Arm by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Robot Arm by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”