Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2027 | Nabtesco, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, SPINEA

A newly published report titled “(Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nabtesco, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, SPINEA, Nantong Zhenkang, Wuhan Jinghua, Shuanghuan Chuandong, Zhongda Lide, Qinchuan Jichuang, HDSI, Leaderdrive, Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive, BHDI, Zhejiang Laifual, Nidec-Shimpo, BENRUN Robot, Cone Drive

Market Segmentation by Product:

RV Precision Reduction Gears

Harmonic Precision Reduction Gears



Market Segmentation by Application:

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots



The Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market expansion?

What will be the global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears

1.2 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 RV Precision Reduction Gears

1.2.3 Harmonic Precision Reduction Gears

1.3 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Articulated Robots

1.3.3 Parallel Robots

1.3.4 SCARA Robots

1.3.5 Cylindrical Robots

1.3.6 Cartesian Robots

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Nabtesco

7.1.1 Nabtesco Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nabtesco Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Nabtesco Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Nabtesco Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Nabtesco Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

7.2.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SPINEA

7.3.1 SPINEA Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.3.2 SPINEA Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SPINEA Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SPINEA Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SPINEA Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nantong Zhenkang

7.4.1 Nantong Zhenkang Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nantong Zhenkang Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nantong Zhenkang Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nantong Zhenkang Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nantong Zhenkang Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Wuhan Jinghua

7.5.1 Wuhan Jinghua Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.5.2 Wuhan Jinghua Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Wuhan Jinghua Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Wuhan Jinghua Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Wuhan Jinghua Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Shuanghuan Chuandong

7.6.1 Shuanghuan Chuandong Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shuanghuan Chuandong Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Shuanghuan Chuandong Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Shuanghuan Chuandong Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Shuanghuan Chuandong Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Zhongda Lide

7.7.1 Zhongda Lide Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zhongda Lide Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Zhongda Lide Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Zhongda Lide Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zhongda Lide Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Qinchuan Jichuang

7.8.1 Qinchuan Jichuang Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.8.2 Qinchuan Jichuang Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Qinchuan Jichuang Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Qinchuan Jichuang Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Qinchuan Jichuang Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 HDSI

7.9.1 HDSI Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.9.2 HDSI Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.9.3 HDSI Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 HDSI Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 HDSI Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Leaderdrive

7.10.1 Leaderdrive Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.10.2 Leaderdrive Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Leaderdrive Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Leaderdrive Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Leaderdrive Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive

7.11.1 Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.11.2 Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 BHDI

7.12.1 BHDI Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.12.2 BHDI Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.12.3 BHDI Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 BHDI Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 BHDI Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Zhejiang Laifual

7.13.1 Zhejiang Laifual Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zhejiang Laifual Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Zhejiang Laifual Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Zhejiang Laifual Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Zhejiang Laifual Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Nidec-Shimpo

7.14.1 Nidec-Shimpo Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nidec-Shimpo Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Nidec-Shimpo Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Nidec-Shimpo Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Nidec-Shimpo Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 BENRUN Robot

7.15.1 BENRUN Robot Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.15.2 BENRUN Robot Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.15.3 BENRUN Robot Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 BENRUN Robot Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 BENRUN Robot Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Cone Drive

7.16.1 Cone Drive Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cone Drive Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Cone Drive Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Cone Drive Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Cone Drive Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears

8.4 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Growth Drivers

10.3 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”