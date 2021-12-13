Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market 2021: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2027 | Cisco (Tandberg), Polycom, Huawei

“

A newly published report titled “(Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Cisco (Tandberg), Polycom, Huawei, ZTE, Avaya (Radvision), Lifesize, Vidyo, Starleaf, Kedacom, Tely Labs, ClearOne (VCON), SONY, Yealink

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hardware

Software



Market Segmentation by Application:

Education-Public/Private

Consulting/Professional Services

High Tech

Government (Non-Military)

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Healthcare

Energy/Utilities

Government (Military)



The Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint

1.2 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.3 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Education-Public/Private

1.3.3 Consulting/Professional Services

1.3.4 High Tech

1.3.5 Government (Non-Military)

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Financial Services

1.3.8 Healthcare

1.3.9 Energy/Utilities

1.3.10 Government (Military)

1.4 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Cisco (Tandberg)

6.1.1 Cisco (Tandberg) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Cisco (Tandberg) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Cisco (Tandberg) Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Cisco (Tandberg) Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Cisco (Tandberg) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Polycom

6.2.1 Polycom Corporation Information

6.2.2 Polycom Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Polycom Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Polycom Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Polycom Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Huawei

6.3.1 Huawei Corporation Information

6.3.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Huawei Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Huawei Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Huawei Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 ZTE

6.4.1 ZTE Corporation Information

6.4.2 ZTE Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 ZTE Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 ZTE Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.4.5 ZTE Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Avaya (Radvision)

6.5.1 Avaya (Radvision) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Avaya (Radvision) Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Avaya (Radvision) Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Avaya (Radvision) Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Avaya (Radvision) Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Lifesize

6.6.1 Lifesize Corporation Information

6.6.2 Lifesize Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Lifesize Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Lifesize Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Lifesize Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Vidyo

6.6.1 Vidyo Corporation Information

6.6.2 Vidyo Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Vidyo Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Vidyo Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Vidyo Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Starleaf

6.8.1 Starleaf Corporation Information

6.8.2 Starleaf Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Starleaf Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Starleaf Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Starleaf Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Kedacom

6.9.1 Kedacom Corporation Information

6.9.2 Kedacom Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Kedacom Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Kedacom Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Kedacom Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Tely Labs

6.10.1 Tely Labs Corporation Information

6.10.2 Tely Labs Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Tely Labs Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Tely Labs Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Tely Labs Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 ClearOne (VCON)

6.11.1 ClearOne (VCON) Corporation Information

6.11.2 ClearOne (VCON) Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 ClearOne (VCON) Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 ClearOne (VCON) Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.11.5 ClearOne (VCON) Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 SONY

6.12.1 SONY Corporation Information

6.12.2 SONY Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 SONY Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 SONY Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.12.5 SONY Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Yealink

6.13.1 Yealink Corporation Information

6.13.2 Yealink Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Yealink Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Yealink Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Yealink Recent Developments/Updates

7 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint

7.4 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Distributors List

8.3 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Customers

9 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Dynamics

9.1 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Industry Trends

9.2 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Growth Drivers

9.3 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Challenges

9.4 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

