Outdoor Portable Lights Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Outdoor Portable Lights Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Portable Lights report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Portable Lights market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Portable Lights market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Portable Lights market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Portable Lights market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Portable Lights market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer, Ledlenser, KENNEDE, DP Lighting, Taigeer, Ocean’s King, SureFire, Dorcy, Nite Ize, Nitecore, Jiage, Petzl, Nextorch, Fenix, Pelican, Twoboys, Olight, Streamlight, Princeton, Wolf Eyes, Browning, Coast

Market Segmentation by Product:

Flashlights

Headlamps

Area lights/lanterns

Bicycle Lights

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Camping

Biking

Others



The Outdoor Portable Lights Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Portable Lights market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Portable Lights market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Outdoor Portable Lights Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Portable Lights

1.2 Outdoor Portable Lights Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Flashlights

1.2.3 Headlamps

1.2.4 Area lights/lanterns

1.2.5 Bicycle Lights

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Outdoor Portable Lights Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Camping

1.3.3 Biking

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Outdoor Portable Lights Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Outdoor Portable Lights Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Outdoor Portable Lights Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Portable Lights Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Portable Lights Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Outdoor Portable Lights Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Outdoor Portable Lights Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Outdoor Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Outdoor Portable Lights Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Outdoor Portable Lights Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Outdoor Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Outdoor Portable Lights Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Outdoor Portable Lights Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Outdoor Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Portable Lights Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Portable Lights Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Outdoor Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Outdoor Portable Lights Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Outdoor Portable Lights Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Portable Lights Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Portable Lights Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Portable Lights Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Outdoor Portable Lights Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Maglite

6.1.1 Maglite Corporation Information

6.1.2 Maglite Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Maglite Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Maglite Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Maglite Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Kang Mingsheng

6.2.1 Kang Mingsheng Corporation Information

6.2.2 Kang Mingsheng Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Kang Mingsheng Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Kang Mingsheng Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Kang Mingsheng Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Energizer

6.3.1 Energizer Corporation Information

6.3.2 Energizer Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Energizer Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Energizer Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Energizer Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Ledlenser

6.4.1 Ledlenser Corporation Information

6.4.2 Ledlenser Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Ledlenser Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Ledlenser Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Ledlenser Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 KENNEDE

6.5.1 KENNEDE Corporation Information

6.5.2 KENNEDE Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 KENNEDE Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 KENNEDE Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.5.5 KENNEDE Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 DP Lighting

6.6.1 DP Lighting Corporation Information

6.6.2 DP Lighting Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 DP Lighting Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 DP Lighting Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.6.5 DP Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Taigeer

6.6.1 Taigeer Corporation Information

6.6.2 Taigeer Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Taigeer Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Taigeer Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Taigeer Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Ocean’s King

6.8.1 Ocean’s King Corporation Information

6.8.2 Ocean’s King Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Ocean’s King Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Ocean’s King Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Ocean’s King Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 SureFire

6.9.1 SureFire Corporation Information

6.9.2 SureFire Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 SureFire Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 SureFire Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.9.5 SureFire Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Dorcy

6.10.1 Dorcy Corporation Information

6.10.2 Dorcy Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Dorcy Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Dorcy Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Dorcy Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Nite Ize

6.11.1 Nite Ize Corporation Information

6.11.2 Nite Ize Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Nite Ize Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Nite Ize Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Nite Ize Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Nitecore

6.12.1 Nitecore Corporation Information

6.12.2 Nitecore Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Nitecore Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Nitecore Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Nitecore Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Jiage

6.13.1 Jiage Corporation Information

6.13.2 Jiage Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Jiage Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Jiage Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Jiage Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Petzl

6.14.1 Petzl Corporation Information

6.14.2 Petzl Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Petzl Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Petzl Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Petzl Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Nextorch

6.15.1 Nextorch Corporation Information

6.15.2 Nextorch Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Nextorch Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Nextorch Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Nextorch Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Fenix

6.16.1 Fenix Corporation Information

6.16.2 Fenix Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Fenix Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Fenix Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Fenix Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Pelican

6.17.1 Pelican Corporation Information

6.17.2 Pelican Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Pelican Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Pelican Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Pelican Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Twoboys

6.18.1 Twoboys Corporation Information

6.18.2 Twoboys Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Twoboys Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Twoboys Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Twoboys Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Olight

6.19.1 Olight Corporation Information

6.19.2 Olight Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Olight Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Olight Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Olight Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Streamlight

6.20.1 Streamlight Corporation Information

6.20.2 Streamlight Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Streamlight Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Streamlight Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Streamlight Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Princeton

6.21.1 Princeton Corporation Information

6.21.2 Princeton Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Princeton Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Princeton Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Princeton Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Wolf Eyes

6.22.1 Wolf Eyes Corporation Information

6.22.2 Wolf Eyes Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Wolf Eyes Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Wolf Eyes Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Wolf Eyes Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Browning

6.23.1 Browning Corporation Information

6.23.2 Browning Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Browning Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Browning Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Browning Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Coast

6.24.1 Coast Corporation Information

6.24.2 Coast Outdoor Portable Lights Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Coast Outdoor Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Coast Outdoor Portable Lights Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Coast Recent Developments/Updates

7 Outdoor Portable Lights Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Outdoor Portable Lights Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Outdoor Portable Lights

7.4 Outdoor Portable Lights Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Outdoor Portable Lights Distributors List

8.3 Outdoor Portable Lights Customers

9 Outdoor Portable Lights Market Dynamics

9.1 Outdoor Portable Lights Industry Trends

9.2 Outdoor Portable Lights Growth Drivers

9.3 Outdoor Portable Lights Market Challenges

9.4 Outdoor Portable Lights Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Outdoor Portable Lights Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Outdoor Portable Lights by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Outdoor Portable Lights by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Outdoor Portable Lights Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Outdoor Portable Lights by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Outdoor Portable Lights by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Outdoor Portable Lights Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Outdoor Portable Lights by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Outdoor Portable Lights by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

