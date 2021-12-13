Collaborative Robotics Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Collaborative Robotics Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Collaborative Robotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Collaborative Robotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Collaborative Robotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Collaborative Robotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Collaborative Robotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Collaborative Robotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC, KUKA, Doosan Robotics, AUBO Robotics, ABB, YASKAWA, Precise Automation, Automata, Productive Robotics, Kawasaki

Market Segmentation by Product:

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others



The Collaborative Robotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Collaborative Robotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Collaborative Robotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Collaborative Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Collaborative Robotics

1.2 Collaborative Robotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Upto 5kg

1.2.3 5~10 kg

1.2.4 Above 10kg

1.3 Collaborative Robotics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Metal and Machining

1.3.5 Plastic and Polymers

1.3.6 Food and Beverages

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Collaborative Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Collaborative Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Collaborative Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Collaborative Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Collaborative Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Collaborative Robotics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Collaborative Robotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Collaborative Robotics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Collaborative Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Collaborative Robotics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Collaborative Robotics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Collaborative Robotics Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Collaborative Robotics Production

3.4.1 North America Collaborative Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Collaborative Robotics Production

3.5.1 Europe Collaborative Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Collaborative Robotics Production

3.6.1 China Collaborative Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Collaborative Robotics Production

3.7.1 Japan Collaborative Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Collaborative Robotics Production

3.8.1 South Korea Collaborative Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Collaborative Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Collaborative Robotics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Collaborative Robotics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Collaborative Robotics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Collaborative Robotics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Collaborative Robotics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Universal Robots

7.1.1 Universal Robots Collaborative Robotics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Universal Robots Collaborative Robotics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Universal Robots Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Universal Robots Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Universal Robots Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Techman Robot

7.2.1 Techman Robot Collaborative Robotics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Techman Robot Collaborative Robotics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Techman Robot Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Techman Robot Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Techman Robot Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 FANUC

7.3.1 FANUC Collaborative Robotics Corporation Information

7.3.2 FANUC Collaborative Robotics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 FANUC Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 FANUC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 FANUC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 KUKA

7.4.1 KUKA Collaborative Robotics Corporation Information

7.4.2 KUKA Collaborative Robotics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 KUKA Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 KUKA Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 KUKA Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Doosan Robotics

7.5.1 Doosan Robotics Collaborative Robotics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Doosan Robotics Collaborative Robotics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Doosan Robotics Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Doosan Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Doosan Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 AUBO Robotics

7.6.1 AUBO Robotics Collaborative Robotics Corporation Information

7.6.2 AUBO Robotics Collaborative Robotics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 AUBO Robotics Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 AUBO Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 AUBO Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 ABB

7.7.1 ABB Collaborative Robotics Corporation Information

7.7.2 ABB Collaborative Robotics Product Portfolio

7.7.3 ABB Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 YASKAWA

7.8.1 YASKAWA Collaborative Robotics Corporation Information

7.8.2 YASKAWA Collaborative Robotics Product Portfolio

7.8.3 YASKAWA Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 YASKAWA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 YASKAWA Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Precise Automation

7.9.1 Precise Automation Collaborative Robotics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Precise Automation Collaborative Robotics Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Precise Automation Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Precise Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Precise Automation Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Automata

7.10.1 Automata Collaborative Robotics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Automata Collaborative Robotics Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Automata Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Automata Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Automata Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Productive Robotics

7.11.1 Productive Robotics Collaborative Robotics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Productive Robotics Collaborative Robotics Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Productive Robotics Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Productive Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Productive Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Kawasaki

7.12.1 Kawasaki Collaborative Robotics Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kawasaki Collaborative Robotics Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Kawasaki Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Kawasaki Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Kawasaki Recent Developments/Updates

8 Collaborative Robotics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Collaborative Robotics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Collaborative Robotics

8.4 Collaborative Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Collaborative Robotics Distributors List

9.3 Collaborative Robotics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Collaborative Robotics Industry Trends

10.2 Collaborative Robotics Growth Drivers

10.3 Collaborative Robotics Market Challenges

10.4 Collaborative Robotics Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Collaborative Robotics by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Collaborative Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Collaborative Robotics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Collaborative Robotics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Collaborative Robotics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Collaborative Robotics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Collaborative Robotics by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Collaborative Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Collaborative Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Collaborative Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Collaborative Robotics by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”