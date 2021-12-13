Captan Fungicide Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2031

Fact.mr has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the global Captan Fungicide Market during the historical period of 2021 – 2031. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2021 – 2031.

The Captan Fungicide Market stood at worth of ~us$ 2134 mn in 2021. Clocking a cagr of during 2019 – 2029, the global market is expected to attain valuation of ~us$ 3000 mn by the end of 2031. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at fact.mr to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Captan Fungicide Market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Captan Fungicide Market.

After reading the Captan Fungicide Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Captan Fungicide Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

The Captan Fungicide regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Spain)

South Asia (India, ASEAN Countries)

East Asia (Japan, China & South Korea)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa)

The Captan Fungicide report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Captan Fungicide attractiveness as per segments.

Captan Fungicide Key Market Players / Competitive Analysis

Captan Fungicide market covers the in depth information of the major competitors available in fungicide industry which also covers the dominant part of market .Some of the key players are :- Adama Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, Corteva Inc., Novo Nordisk AG, Nufarm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, and Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Different key players in captan fungicide market is adopting different strategies like: – Product launched, Partnership, Acquisition, Continuous Product Development to survive the market.

Adama and Netherlands based Ceradis B.V. entered into an R&D agreement to develop new, innovative, and sustainable crop protection. Agreement’s goal is to deliver new crop protection products to farmers with similar or better efficiency rates.

BASF have launched two new captan fungicides for the turf market named Maxtima and Navicon.The new product helped BASF to reinforce its presence in the global fungicides market.

Captan Fungicide Market Global Segmentation

On the basis of type market is segmented as:

Chemical Triazoles Strobilurins Dithiocarbamates Chloronitriles Phenylamides

Biological Microbial Botanical



On the basis of crop type market is segmented as:

Cereals & grains Corn Wheat Rice Other cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses Soybean Cotton Other oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables Apple Pears Cucumber Potatoes



Captan Fungicide can also be segmented into various regions according to the growth of sales in region, market share in region, No. of dominants companies in the region. Based on geography the global fungicide market spreads in multiple countries mainly – North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia), East Asia (China, Japan and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia) etc.

