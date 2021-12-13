Pea Fiber Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 8% through 2030

The global pea fiber market is poised to expand at a CAGR of nearly 8% between 2020 and 2030, attributed to rising demand for meat substitute products in established markets such as North America and Europe. Additionally, a rise in the gluten-free cohort has augmented demand of dietary fiber products in the market. Pea fiber in the pet food industry, notably pea fiber in dog food has been emerging as a significant pea fiber product. The COVID-19 pandemic is poised to have a negligible impact as key manufacturers have adequate inventory at their disposal, thus making it easier to cater to market demand.

The Demand analysis of Pea Fiber Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Pea Fiber Market across the globe.

Pea fiber market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of pea fiber market on the basis of type, source, application, and grade across 6 regions.

Type Inner Fiber

Outer Fiber Source Organic

Conventional Application Bakery

Vegan Meat Substitute

Soups & Sauces

Beverages

Animal Foods

Other Application Grade Food Grade

Feed Grade Regions North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

A comprehensive estimate of the Pea Fiber market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Pea Fiber during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

The Market survey of Pea Fiber offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Pea Fiber, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Pea Fiber Market across the globe.

