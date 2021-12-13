Honey Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 5.1% through 2031

The global honey market was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2020, and it is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by the end of 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The demand for organic honey and flavoured honey has increased the sales of honey in various regions.

In addition, the health benefits of honey have proved to be an alternative for other sweeteners. The use of honey in various food and beverage products is driving the sales for honey. Thus, the sales of honey are expected to exceed US$ 15.2 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The Demand analysis of Honey Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Honey Market across the globe.

Key Segments Covered

Nature Organic Honey Conventional Honey

Product Clear Honey Varietal Honey Manuka Honey Sourwood Honey Buckwheat Honey Rosemary Honey Dandelion Honey Eucalyptus Honey Other Honey

Packaging Honey in Glass Jars Honey in Plastic Containers Honey in Bulk Packaging

Sales Channel Honey Sales via Business to Business Channels Honey Sales via Food & Beverage Channels Honey Sales via Cosmetics & Personal Care Channels Honey Sales via Pharmaceutical Channels Honey Sales via Business to Consumer Channels Honey Sales via Modern Trade Channels Honey Sales via Convenience Stores Honey Sales via Online Retailers Honey Sales via Other Channels



Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

The Market survey of Honey offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Honey, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Honey Market across the globe.

Some of the Honey Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Honey and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Honey Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Honey market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Honey Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Honey Market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Valeo Foods Group is a prominent market player and covers prominent share in the market with the wide range of honey and honey based products. The company has produced more than 26,000 Metric Tons of honey each year. In 2018, the company acquired Tangerine Confectionary to support its confectionary business division.

Uren Food Group Ltd. is a one of the prominent market players focusing on providing various types honey and honey products. Uren’s Mono-floral honey comes with distinctive flavours and other qualities such as smell colour and, texture.

After reading the Market insights of Honey Report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Honey market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of Honey market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Honey market.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Honey Market Players.

