Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., BD

A newly published report titled “(Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Surgical Equipment/Instruments report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Surgical Equipment/Instruments market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Surgical Equipment/Instruments market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Surgical Equipment/Instruments market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Surgical Equipment/Instruments market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Surgical Equipment/Instruments market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Aspen Surgical Products, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Medtronic, Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Surgical Sutures and Staplers

Handheld Surgical Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Neurosurgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Wound Closure

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Others



The Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Surgical Equipment/Instruments market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Surgical Equipment/Instruments market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Surgical Equipment/Instruments

1.2 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Surgical Sutures and Staplers

1.2.3 Handheld Surgical Devices

1.2.4 Electrosurgical Devices

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Neurosurgery

1.3.3 Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

1.3.4 Wound Closure

1.3.5 Obstetrics and Gynecology

1.3.6 Cardiovascular

1.3.7 Orthopedic

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Surgical Equipment/Instruments Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Surgical Equipment/Instruments Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Surgical Equipment/Instruments Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Surgical Equipment/Instruments Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Equipment/Instruments Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Surgical Equipment/Instruments Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Equipment/Instruments Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Surgical Equipment/Instruments Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

6.1.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Corporation Information

6.1.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Surgical Equipment/Instruments Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 BD

6.2.1 BD Corporation Information

6.2.2 BD Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 BD Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 BD Surgical Equipment/Instruments Product Portfolio

6.2.5 BD Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.3.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Corporation Information

6.3.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG Surgical Equipment/Instruments Product Portfolio

6.3.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Smith & Nephew plc

6.4.1 Smith & Nephew plc Corporation Information

6.4.2 Smith & Nephew plc Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Smith & Nephew plc Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Smith & Nephew plc Surgical Equipment/Instruments Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Smith & Nephew plc Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Stryker Corporation

6.5.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 Stryker Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Stryker Corporation Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Stryker Corporation Surgical Equipment/Instruments Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Aspen Surgical Products, Inc.

6.6.1 Aspen Surgical Products, Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Aspen Surgical Products, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Aspen Surgical Products, Inc. Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Aspen Surgical Products, Inc. Surgical Equipment/Instruments Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Aspen Surgical Products, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Ethicon, Inc.

6.6.1 Ethicon, Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ethicon, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Ethicon, Inc. Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Ethicon, Inc. Surgical Equipment/Instruments Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Ethicon, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Medtronic

6.8.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

6.8.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Medtronic Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Medtronic Surgical Equipment/Instruments Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Medtronic Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

6.9.1 Alcon Laboratories, Inc. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Alcon Laboratories, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Alcon Laboratories, Inc. Surgical Equipment/Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Alcon Laboratories, Inc. Surgical Equipment/Instruments Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Alcon Laboratories, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Surgical Equipment/Instruments

7.4 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Distributors List

8.3 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Customers

9 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Dynamics

9.1 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Industry Trends

9.2 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Growth Drivers

9.3 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Challenges

9.4 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Surgical Equipment/Instruments by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Surgical Equipment/Instruments by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Surgical Equipment/Instruments by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Surgical Equipment/Instruments by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Surgical Equipment/Instruments Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Surgical Equipment/Instruments by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Surgical Equipment/Instruments by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

