1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | BASF, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

A newly published report titled “(1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Ashland Inc., Genomatica, DuPont, Dow, Toray, Sipchem, Lotte Chemical, Indorama Synthetics, LyondellBasell, Dairen Chemicals, Invista, Nan Ya Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBT)

Polyurethane (PU)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Textiles

Medical & Hygiene

Automotive interiors

Others



The 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex

1.2 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

1.2.3 Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

1.2.4 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBT)

1.2.5 Polyurethane (PU)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Textiles

1.3.3 Medical & Hygiene

1.3.4 Automotive interiors

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production

3.4.1 North America 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production

3.6.1 China 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production

3.7.1 Japan 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

7.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ashland Inc.

7.3.1 Ashland Inc. 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ashland Inc. 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ashland Inc. 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ashland Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ashland Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Genomatica

7.4.1 Genomatica 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.4.2 Genomatica 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Genomatica 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Genomatica Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Genomatica Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 DuPont

7.5.1 DuPont 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.5.2 DuPont 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.5.3 DuPont 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dow

7.6.1 Dow 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dow 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dow 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Toray

7.7.1 Toray 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.7.2 Toray 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Toray 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sipchem

7.8.1 Sipchem 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sipchem 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sipchem 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sipchem Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sipchem Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Lotte Chemical

7.9.1 Lotte Chemical 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lotte Chemical 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Lotte Chemical 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Lotte Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Indorama Synthetics

7.10.1 Indorama Synthetics 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Indorama Synthetics 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Indorama Synthetics 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Indorama Synthetics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Indorama Synthetics Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 LyondellBasell

7.11.1 LyondellBasell 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.11.2 LyondellBasell 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.11.3 LyondellBasell 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 LyondellBasell Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Dairen Chemicals

7.12.1 Dairen Chemicals 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dairen Chemicals 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Dairen Chemicals 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Dairen Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Dairen Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Invista

7.13.1 Invista 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.13.2 Invista 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Invista 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Invista Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Invista Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Nan Ya Plastics

7.14.1 Nan Ya Plastics 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nan Ya Plastics 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Nan Ya Plastics 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Nan Ya Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

8 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex

8.4 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Distributors List

9.3 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Industry Trends

10.2 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Growth Drivers

10.3 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Challenges

10.4 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 1,4 – Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

