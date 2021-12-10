Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | Tiansheng Pharmaceutical, Alps Pharmaceutical, Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong

“

A newly published report titled “(Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tiansheng Pharmaceutical, Alps Pharmaceutical, Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong, Ruihong Bio-technique, ELION Group, Hunan Dinuo Pharmaceutical, Minophagen Pharmaceutical, Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical, FAME Pharmaceuticals Industry, MAFCO Worldwide, Fanzhi Group, Qingdao Taitong Pharmaceutical, Cokey, Lion Corporation, Gansu Yalan Pharmaceutical

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Purity

Low Purity



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others



The Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3)

1.2 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 High Purity

1.2.3 Low Purity

1.3 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production

3.4.1 North America Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production

3.5.1 Europe Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production

3.6.1 China Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production

3.7.1 Japan Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Tiansheng Pharmaceutical

7.1.1 Tiansheng Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tiansheng Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Tiansheng Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Tiansheng Pharmaceutical Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Tiansheng Pharmaceutical Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Alps Pharmaceutical

7.2.1 Alps Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Alps Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Alps Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Alps Pharmaceutical Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Alps Pharmaceutical Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong

7.3.1 Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ruihong Bio-technique

7.4.1 Ruihong Bio-technique Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ruihong Bio-technique Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ruihong Bio-technique Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ruihong Bio-technique Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ruihong Bio-technique Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ELION Group

7.5.1 ELION Group Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.5.2 ELION Group Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ELION Group Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ELION Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ELION Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hunan Dinuo Pharmaceutical

7.6.1 Hunan Dinuo Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hunan Dinuo Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hunan Dinuo Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hunan Dinuo Pharmaceutical Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hunan Dinuo Pharmaceutical Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Minophagen Pharmaceutical

7.7.1 Minophagen Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Minophagen Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Minophagen Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Minophagen Pharmaceutical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Minophagen Pharmaceutical Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry

7.8.1 Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical

7.9.1 Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 FAME Pharmaceuticals Industry

7.10.1 FAME Pharmaceuticals Industry Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.10.2 FAME Pharmaceuticals Industry Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 FAME Pharmaceuticals Industry Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 FAME Pharmaceuticals Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 FAME Pharmaceuticals Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 MAFCO Worldwide

7.11.1 MAFCO Worldwide Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.11.2 MAFCO Worldwide Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 MAFCO Worldwide Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 MAFCO Worldwide Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 MAFCO Worldwide Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Fanzhi Group

7.12.1 Fanzhi Group Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Fanzhi Group Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Fanzhi Group Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Fanzhi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Fanzhi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Qingdao Taitong Pharmaceutical

7.13.1 Qingdao Taitong Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Qingdao Taitong Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Qingdao Taitong Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Qingdao Taitong Pharmaceutical Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Qingdao Taitong Pharmaceutical Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Cokey

7.14.1 Cokey Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Cokey Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Cokey Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Cokey Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Cokey Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Lion Corporation

7.15.1 Lion Corporation Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Lion Corporation Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Lion Corporation Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Lion Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Lion Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Gansu Yalan Pharmaceutical

7.16.1 Gansu Yalan Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Gansu Yalan Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Gansu Yalan Pharmaceutical Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Gansu Yalan Pharmaceutical Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Gansu Yalan Pharmaceutical Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3)

8.4 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Distributors List

9.3 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Industry Trends

10.2 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Growth Drivers

10.3 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Market Challenges

10.4 Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glycyrrhizine (CAS: 1405-86-3) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”