Carton Packing Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | International Paper, WestRock (RockTenn), Smurfit Kappa Group

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Carton Packing Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carton Packing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carton Packing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carton Packing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carton Packing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carton Packing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carton Packing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

International Paper, WestRock (RockTenn), Smurfit Kappa Group, Rengo, SCA, Georgia-Pacific, Mondi Group, Inland Paper, Oji, Cascades, Alliabox International (Alliance), DS Smith, Packaging Corporation of America, Bingxin Paper, SAICA, Shanying Paper, Rossmann, BBP (Alliance), YFY, Cheng Loong Corp, Stora Enso, THIMM, Hexing Packing, Europac Group, Long Chen Paper

Market Segmentation by Product:

Folding Cartons

Braille Cartons

Litho-laminated Cartons

Clamshell & Tray Cartons



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Electronics

Cosmetics

Others



The Carton Packing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carton Packing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carton Packing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Carton Packing market expansion?

What will be the global Carton Packing market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Carton Packing market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Carton Packing market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Carton Packing market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Carton Packing market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Carton Packing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carton Packing

1.2 Carton Packing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carton Packing Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Folding Cartons

1.2.3 Braille Cartons

1.2.4 Litho-laminated Cartons

1.2.5 Clamshell & Tray Cartons

1.3 Carton Packing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Carton Packing Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Pharma & Healthcare

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Cosmetics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Carton Packing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Carton Packing Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Carton Packing Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Carton Packing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Carton Packing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Carton Packing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Carton Packing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Carton Packing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carton Packing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Carton Packing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Carton Packing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Carton Packing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Carton Packing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Carton Packing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Carton Packing Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Carton Packing Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Carton Packing Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Carton Packing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Carton Packing Production

3.4.1 North America Carton Packing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Carton Packing Production

3.5.1 Europe Carton Packing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Carton Packing Production

3.6.1 China Carton Packing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Carton Packing Production

3.7.1 Japan Carton Packing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Carton Packing Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Carton Packing Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Carton Packing Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Carton Packing Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Carton Packing Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Carton Packing Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Carton Packing Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Carton Packing Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Carton Packing Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Carton Packing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Carton Packing Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Carton Packing Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Carton Packing Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 International Paper

7.1.1 International Paper Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.1.2 International Paper Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.1.3 International Paper Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 International Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 International Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 WestRock (RockTenn)

7.2.1 WestRock (RockTenn) Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.2.2 WestRock (RockTenn) Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.2.3 WestRock (RockTenn) Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 WestRock (RockTenn) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 WestRock (RockTenn) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Smurfit Kappa Group

7.3.1 Smurfit Kappa Group Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.3.2 Smurfit Kappa Group Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Smurfit Kappa Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Smurfit Kappa Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Rengo

7.4.1 Rengo Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rengo Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Rengo Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Rengo Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Rengo Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 SCA

7.5.1 SCA Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.5.2 SCA Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.5.3 SCA Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 SCA Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 SCA Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Georgia-Pacific

7.6.1 Georgia-Pacific Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.6.2 Georgia-Pacific Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Georgia-Pacific Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Georgia-Pacific Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mondi Group

7.7.1 Mondi Group Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mondi Group Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mondi Group Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Mondi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mondi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Inland Paper

7.8.1 Inland Paper Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.8.2 Inland Paper Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Inland Paper Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Inland Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Inland Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Oji

7.9.1 Oji Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.9.2 Oji Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Oji Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Oji Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Oji Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Cascades

7.10.1 Cascades Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cascades Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Cascades Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Cascades Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Cascades Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Alliabox International (Alliance)

7.11.1 Alliabox International (Alliance) Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.11.2 Alliabox International (Alliance) Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Alliabox International (Alliance) Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Alliabox International (Alliance) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Alliabox International (Alliance) Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 DS Smith

7.12.1 DS Smith Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.12.2 DS Smith Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.12.3 DS Smith Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 DS Smith Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 DS Smith Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Packaging Corporation of America

7.13.1 Packaging Corporation of America Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.13.2 Packaging Corporation of America Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Packaging Corporation of America Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Packaging Corporation of America Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Packaging Corporation of America Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Bingxin Paper

7.14.1 Bingxin Paper Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bingxin Paper Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Bingxin Paper Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Bingxin Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Bingxin Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 SAICA

7.15.1 SAICA Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.15.2 SAICA Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.15.3 SAICA Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 SAICA Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 SAICA Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Shanying Paper

7.16.1 Shanying Paper Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shanying Paper Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Shanying Paper Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Shanying Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Shanying Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Rossmann

7.17.1 Rossmann Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.17.2 Rossmann Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Rossmann Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Rossmann Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Rossmann Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 BBP (Alliance)

7.18.1 BBP (Alliance) Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.18.2 BBP (Alliance) Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.18.3 BBP (Alliance) Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 BBP (Alliance) Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 BBP (Alliance) Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 YFY

7.19.1 YFY Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.19.2 YFY Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.19.3 YFY Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 YFY Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 YFY Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Cheng Loong Corp

7.20.1 Cheng Loong Corp Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.20.2 Cheng Loong Corp Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Cheng Loong Corp Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Cheng Loong Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Cheng Loong Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Stora Enso

7.21.1 Stora Enso Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.21.2 Stora Enso Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Stora Enso Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Stora Enso Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Stora Enso Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 THIMM

7.22.1 THIMM Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.22.2 THIMM Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.22.3 THIMM Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 THIMM Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 THIMM Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Hexing Packing

7.23.1 Hexing Packing Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.23.2 Hexing Packing Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Hexing Packing Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Hexing Packing Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Hexing Packing Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Europac Group

7.24.1 Europac Group Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.24.2 Europac Group Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Europac Group Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Europac Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Europac Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Long Chen Paper

7.25.1 Long Chen Paper Carton Packing Corporation Information

7.25.2 Long Chen Paper Carton Packing Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Long Chen Paper Carton Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Long Chen Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Long Chen Paper Recent Developments/Updates

8 Carton Packing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Carton Packing Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carton Packing

8.4 Carton Packing Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Carton Packing Distributors List

9.3 Carton Packing Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Carton Packing Industry Trends

10.2 Carton Packing Growth Drivers

10.3 Carton Packing Market Challenges

10.4 Carton Packing Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Carton Packing by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Carton Packing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Carton Packing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Carton Packing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Carton Packing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Carton Packing

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Carton Packing by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Carton Packing by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Carton Packing by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Carton Packing by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Carton Packing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Carton Packing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Carton Packing by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Carton Packing by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

