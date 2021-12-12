Market to Register Steady Growth During business is set to witness a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2031

Pet Travel Accessories Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the pet travel accessories business is set to witness a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2031. The growth is attributed to the fact that increasing pet population and per capita expenditure on the pet accessories. The demand will be muted in the regions which are still recovering from the COVID-19 during the initials years of forecast and will gain its momentum by the end of 2022 Q2.

In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the Pet Travel Accessories Market 2021–2031 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Pet Travel Accessories?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of pet travel accessories include

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

BURAQ

Cycle Dog

Honest Pet Products LLC

Hyper-Pet LLC

KOZI PET

Nestlé Purina

PET PARENT

Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

Petmate

PETS EMPIRE

Pets lover

PT Labs

The market is fragmented and highly competitive in nature, players in the business are strengthening their online presence, in order to cater to the growing online customers demand. In addition, they are collaborating with social media influencers and bloggers to spread awareness and the importance of pet travel accessories.

Through such a strategy the players are able to build brand popularity and advertise their products. Since the pet travel accessories business has a lot of many players presence, this shows that there are limited barriers for the new entrants and still room is there for them.

The Pet Travel Accessories Market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Pet Travel Accessories Market?

How the Pet Travel Accessories Market does looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2029?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Pet Travel Accessories Market?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

Key Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

GCC

South Africa

Key Segments

· By Pet Type

Dogs Cats Rabbits Others



· By Product Type

Carriers Backpacks Insert Pads Booster Seat Stroller Portable Litter Box Others



· By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Clinics Online Retailing Supermarket Hypermarket Specialty Stores Modern Trade Others



· By Region

North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Europe Demand Outlook for Pet Travel Accessories Market

In Europe, 88 Mn households i.e. 38% of total households own a pet. The regional average spending on pet per household is near about US$ 327.7, which is quiet higher than other regions.

The pet market (accessories, food, veterinary services etc.) generates more than US$ 30 Bn annually, out of which over US$10 Bn comes from pet accessories and food. The stats above prove that the people in the region are pet loving and trade regularly on pet care and wellness products.

