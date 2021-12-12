Citric Acid Anhydrous Market to Remain Lucrative During 2021-2031

Citric Acid Anhydrous Market Forecast and CAGR

Citric acid anhydrous demand is predicted to rise throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing global demand for healthy food additives. The demand for citric acid anhydrous dominates in the food and beverages industry more than three quarters with North American market driving the business from front seat accounting more than 23% global share. It is also used in cosmetics industry and have various applications for the production of different end products. Pharmaceutical industry demand for citric acid anhydrous is predicted to expand at a robust CAGR over the assessment period.

In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the Citric Acid Anhydrous Market2021–2031 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

Who are the Key Players Present in Market?

Some of the key players operating in the global anhydrous market are:

Shanghai Billion Chemical Chemical Co. Ltd.

American Tartaric Products

Gadot Biochemical Industries

Alfa Aesar

Gojira Fine Chemicals

TTCA Co.

Univar Chemicals (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

CitriqueBelge

Foodchem International Corporation

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

HuangshiXinghua Biochemical

Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd.

LaiwuTaihe Biochemistry Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu GuoxinXielian Energy Co.

Archer Daniels Midland

Thai Anhydrous Citric Acid

RZBC Group

RizhaoRuisite International Trade Co. Ltd.

COFCO Bio-chemical

Barker Industries

Cater Chemicals Corp.

Cargill Ltd.

RizhaoJinsui Trade Co. Ltd.

Gansu Jinbao Industry Co. Ltd.

Wintersun Chemical

Penta Manufacturing Company

Bruchem Inc. Ltd

FoodChem Corporation‎

Other

The Citric Acid Anhydrous Market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Citric Acid Anhydrous Market?

How the Citric Acid Anhydrous Market does looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2029?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Citric Acid Anhydrous Market?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

Key Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

GCC

South Africa

Key Segmentation

On the basis of grade, the market can be segmented into

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Industrial grade

Feed grade

On the basis of form, the market can be segmented into

Powder

Granular

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into

Food and Beverage industry

Cosmetic industry

Chemical industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others.

On the basis of packaging type, the market can be segmented into

Bottle Packaging

Bulk Packaging

Tetra Packaging

On the basis of region, the market is segmented as

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Benelux Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia India Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

North America Market Outlook

The COVID-19 crisis has had a major effect on many North American countries, leading to a decline in economic activity. Healthcare spending in the North America tends to fuel demand for the product as it is used in the formulation of various medicines and other purposes in pharmaceutical industry.

The use of the product for chemical and pharmaceutical industry is increasing in North America owing to the availability of resources, increase in foreign investors, the manufacturing industries, and so on. This accounts for significant growth for the industry.

