Rapid Expansion Projected for BOPA Films Market during (2020 – 2030)

Global BOPA films market will witness remarkable opportunities during the coming decade as flexible packaging becomes more popular among the consumers. Over the last few years, consumers have rapidly inclined towards flexible packaging owing to its portability and convenience factors such as resealability, microwaveable packaging, easy-open packs, carry-away packs, and longer shelf lives.

Get Sample of the report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12253

Unitika Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd., and Winpak Ltd. are the top players operating in the BOPA films market. Besides, Kolon Industries Inc., Hyosung Corporation, TOYOBO Co., Ltd., A.J. Plast Public Company Limited, Sojitz Plastics America Inc., and Domo Chemicals are some other prominent players in the BOPA films market.

BOPA films are suitable for packaging of food products like frozen and cooked food, liquid and viscous food, liquid bag-in-box, fruits & vegetables, which has won them a special place in food packaging amongst most vendors.

“The demand for BOPA films in packaging is expected to increase in the years to come as the companies opt for flexible for functional solutions at affordable pricing. Increasing beauty and cosmetic industry and rising demand for improved packaging in the pharmaceutical industry are also projected to give the BOPA market a shot in the arm,” says an FMI analyst.

Request Special Price : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-special-price/rep-gb-12253

Technological advancements in pharmaceutical packaging such as next-generation blister packaging and serializable blood & parenteral nutrition bags made from BOPA films are expected to play a crucial role in demand growth of the market.

Processed food products are susceptible to damage if they are exposed to biological or atmospheric impurities. Thus, producers are constantly striving for ways to maintain the quality while prolonging the shelf life.

The excellent protection offered by BOPA films against moisture and gas are expected to make them a preferred packaging solution amongst end users.

Demand for Transparent Packaging Solutions for Easy Recognition to Up BOPA Consumption

Transparency of a package is often a preferred form of packaging by most end users. If consumers aren’t able to see what’s inside the package, they are less likely to purchase it. As the demand for see-through packaging is on the rise, particularly in the packaging of food products, it is expected to boost the uptake of BOPA films.

Clearer packaging gives a visually pleasing look and therefore enhances the product’s shelf visibility. Thus, transparent packaging serves as a value addition to the consumer goods market, where product separation and quick identification is the focal point.

Request Brochure : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-12253

Impact of COVID-19 on BOPA Films Market

Significant amount of BOPA films demand is reliant on food packaging industry. The BOPA films are used in the packing of meat & poultry, cheese, frozen food, ready-to-eat foods, fresh fruits and vegetables. Due to COVID–19 outbreak, people are also opting for packaged food items, which has had a short-term positive impact on the market.

Consumers are expected to prefer packaged food due to its limited handling. Furthermore, as the packs can be disinfected and stored, consumer are likely to spend more on this segment.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Debashish Roy

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com