Plastic Jar Packaging Market Witness a Spike in Growth Pace Recent Improvements in Pricing Models: FMI

Plastic jars are ideal choice for storing chemical solvents and pharmaceutical items as they have high chemical resistivity, lightweight, and are easy to use.Witnessing passive expansion at an average 2.9% yearly rate, the global market revenues for plastic jar packaging are projected to surpass the US$ 26.314 billion mark by 2031 end.

Among a wide range of market segments based on the capacity of plastic jars, those with less than 10 oz. will remain dominant in terms of market share, according to the report.

some of the most prominent, active competitors in the global plastic jar packaging landscape, including Alpha Packaging Inc., Ontario Plastic Container producers Ltd., Cospak Pty Ltd., Gepack Srl, Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Olcott Plastics, Inc., RPC M&H Plastics Ltd., All American Containers, Inc., Tim Plastics, Inc., Pretium Packaging, LLC, Integrity Cosmetic Container Industrial Co., Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Taral Plastics, Inc., SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc., Neville and More Ltd., Ltd. Plasmo Pty Ltd, Zenith Global Ltd, Thornton Plastics Co., and Rayuen Packaging Co., Limited among others.

Increasing consumer inclination toward controlled portion intake, as concluded in the report, will account for sustained popularity of smaller sized plastic jars, i.e. of capacity – less than 10 oz. in the forthcoming years.

End-use Manufacturers Still Prefer Plastic Jar Packaging Solutions

In the report, FMI suggests that the emergence of plastic jar packaging as lightweight, secure, impact-resistant, durable, and cost-effective solution will create significant demand from various end-use industries during the forecast period.

Moreover, food and beverages industry currently is the most lucrative end user, registering maximum consumption of plastic jars for packaging.

Key Segments Covered in Plastic jar packaging Market Study:

By Material Type:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET),Polyethylene (PE),Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE),High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE),Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC),Polypropylene (PP),Polystyrene (PS),Others (polycarbonate, polylactide etc.)

By Capacity:

Less than 10 Oz,11 – 30 Oz,31 – 60 Oz,More than 61 Oz

By End Use:

Food and Beverages,Personal Care & Cosmetics,Homecare,Pharmaceuticals,Chemicals,Others Developed Regions Spearhead Global Market, High Processed Food Consumption to Drive Emerging Markets

While North America represents just-under 1/4th of the global market value at present, the ever-growing demand for effective and efficient packaging formats is likely to drive innovation in the plastic jar packaging industry in the region.

Europe’s market for plastic jar packaging will however receive strong support from the thriving end-use industries, particularly F&B, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care. Effective regulatory framework of European authorities will also remain an important factor shaping the plastic jar packaging market across Europe, as suggested by the report.

