December 10, 2021

Thermoplastic Tape Market : The Trends Driving Growth and Shaping the Future 2029

The report investigates the thermoplastic tape market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2019 – 2029. As per findings of the report, the global thermoplastic tape market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period.

Low cost and effective performance of the thermoplastic tape in the manufacturing of automotive components are expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years. In addition to enhancing visual appearance of the automotive parts, the diversification in usage and consumption of thermoplastic tape in different end-use sectors including aerospace and building & construction is likely to drive the market growth in the next ten years.

The report highlights prominent market players who have established themselves as market leaders in the global thermoplastic tape market. Some of the key players operating in the global market are Evonik Industries AG, Toray Industries Inc., Solvay S.A., Teijin Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc. and Sabic Corporation, among others.

Manufacturers Foresee Lucrative Opportunities in East Asia

Europe will continue to hold a prominent share in the thermoplastic tape market. However, high growth opportunities are expected in East Asia in 2019 and beyond. China is anticipated to represent high incremental opportunity and maximum growth rate in the region. With mounting environmental concerns, the government in the country are continuously imposing regulations to reduce dependency on fossil fuel, which led to increased adoption of composites in automotive and aircraft manufacturing.

Key Segment

By Thickness

<0.20 mm,0.21 mm-0.40 mm,> 0.40 mm

By Material

Fiber,Carbon,Glass,Others (Aramid etc.),Resin,PAEK,PC,PA,PET,TPU,PP,Others (PPS, etc.)

Industry Leader’s Perspective:

According to  R&D Vice President of Arkema – leading player in the thermoplastic tape market, carmakers in Europe are focusing on the development of lighter vehicles by replacing metal components with composites, in order to achieve the carbon emissions cap for new cars which will drop from 130 grams to 95 grams per kilometer by 2020. The company’s thermoplastic is set to be a part of this solution, by offering lightweight, efficient, recyclable properties.

 

