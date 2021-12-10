Bagasse Tableware Products Market to Witness a Healthy Growth by 2029

Bagasse tableware products were valued at ~ US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018, unveils the new research study by Future Market Insights (FMI). According to the report, the bagasse tableware products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

According to the report, increasing focus on sustainable and tree free renewable resources for manufacturing tableware is projected to create high demand for bagasse tableware products throughout the forecast period. Consumers’ proclivity towards eco-friendly and single-use products is expected to further fillip the growth of market in the next decade.

As the foodservice industry continues to expand across the globe, it simultaneously generates momentous demand for bagasse tableware products. Further, as sustainable products with exceptional characteristics continue to bolster in the marketplace, it is likely to offer a competitive edge for the bagasse tableware products market players.

Entrance of New Players in the East & South Asia Bagasse Tableware Products Market

Easy availability of raw material, economical labour, and high growth opportunity are among factors enticing new players to enter into the market. Currently, the bagasse tableware products market is in the growth phase, and significant investment is likely to be fruitful due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly tableware. The East Asia South Asia bagasse tableware products market comprises of fewer international and huge local players. The capacity expansion of the international players and a growing number of local players are foreseen to result in heavy competition among vendors. These ultimately is projected to have a smart & competitive price of bagasse tableware products in the future.

Key Segment

Product Type

Plates,Less than 8 inches,8 inches to 12 inches,More than 12 inches Packaging Application Food,Fruits & Vegetables,Processed Food,Ready-to-Eat meals,Soups,Others Sales Channel Indirect Sales,Departmental & Discount Stores,Hypermarket/Supermarket,Specialty Stores,Online Sales,Direct Sales

End Use

Commercial Use,Hotels & Cafes,Full Service Restaurants,Quick Service Restaurants,Venues & Catering

Bagasse tableware products are sturdy, water & grease repulsive, offer excellent suitability with extreme temperature range, and are entirely biodegradable & compostable. These factors are likely to make the product an ideal choice for serving and packaging variety of hot as well as cold food products.

