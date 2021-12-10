IBC Rental Business Market Important Changes in Industry Dynamics during 2020-2029

The global IBC rental business is estimated to be valued at ~ US$ 1 Bn in 2019, projecting a CAGR of ~ 5% during the period of 2019-2029. The growth of the IBC rental business is remarkably driven by increasing demand from small to middle-scale chemical companies.

The latest market research report by Future Market Insights on the IBC rental business includes global industry analysis 2014–2018, and opportunity assessment 2019–2029. The report studies the IBC rental business and provides critical insights for the forecast period 2019–2029. As per the findings of the report, the global IBC rental business is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period, due to various driving factors such as the growing demand from low-capital end-users and stringent shipping and storing regulations.

Some of the global key players in the IBC rental business profiled in report are Good Pack Ltd., Hoover Ferguson Group, Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited, Precision IBC, Inc., Hoyer Group, Metano IBC Services, Inc., CMO Enterprises, Inc., Mitchell Container Services, Inc., Global Packaging Services (GPS), Brambles Limited, Envirotainer AB, Americold, HCS (Hawman Container Services), SCHÄFER WERKE GmbH, and TPS Rental Systems.

Europe to Remain as Dominating Market Region throughout the Forecast Period

The IBC rental business is closely related to the export activities and manufacturing of chemical and value-added products of different countries. The domestic production of end user in different regions are estimated to be a key factor in analyzing the leading end-use industries for the IBC rental services. Europe is expected to dominate the regional market in terms of demand, owing to its established export business. In 2018, Europe contributed nearly 40% of the total global export of chemical products.

Key Segments

By Material Type

Carbon Steel,Stainless Steel,Plastic

By Product Type

Flexitanks,Stainless Steel IBC,Carbon Steel IBC,Plastic IBC,Composite IBC

By Content

Liquid,Solids & Semi-solids

Temperature-controlled IBCs to Gain Traction in Coming Years

The global market of IBC rental business has been segmented in terms of material type, product type, content, capacity, end use, and regions. The regions are segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Middle East & Africa.

By product type, carbon steel IBC is generally preferred in the IBC rental business. In terms of value, stainless steel IBC is estimated to be the leading product in the market. The reusability and secure handling of hazardous and flammable products are critical features, due to which steel IBCs are highly used in IBC rental business. By content, shipping and storing of liquid are the main applications of rental IBCs. The higher safety, filling, and dispensing offered by IBCs are expected to prove itself as great packaging formant for industrial products packaging.

