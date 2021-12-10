Disposable Lids Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in Upcoming Year

The global disposable lids market was valued at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2018, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, 2019–2029. Increasing focus to maintain the environmental sustainability is one of the vital factors that accelerates the market growth of the disposable lids.

The latest market research report by Future Market Insights on the disposable lids market includes global industry analysis 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment 2019–2029. The report studies the disposable lids market and provides critical insights for the forecast period 2019–2029. As per the research findings of the report, the global disposable lids market is projected to experience noteworthy growth over the forecast period, due to various driving factors such as growing food & beverages industry and increasing demand for disposable and recyclable lids.

Key players in the global disposable lids market are Berry Global, Huhtamaki Group, Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Dart Container Corporation, Genpak, LLC, Cambro, Carlisle FoodService Products, Airlite Plastics, Cosmoplast (Harwal Group), Be Green Packaging LLC, Michael Procos S.A., Medac S.r.l., “Amhil Europa” LLC, ConverPack Inc., Plus Paper Foodpac Ltd., Pactiv LLC, Manoher International, G.E.T. Enterprises, LLC, and Pt Pola Paperindo Jayatama.

Organized Food Retail Outlets to Create Demand in Emerging Clusters

Rapidly growing food & beverages industry, especially fast food industry in countries such as China and India creates massive demand for the disposable lids. Increasing penetration of prominent foodservice providers in these countries and frequent requirements of disposable lids in foodservice outlets is ultimately boosting the market growth. On the basis of geography, North America and Europe are anticipated to capture a substantial market share in terms of value in the disposable lids market due to adequate presence of key disposable lids manufacturers in these regions. Furthermore, factors such as growing global population, increasing demand for food products, especially for packaged food products is propelling the demand for disposable lids in the market.

Key Segment

By Material

Paper,Plastic,Polyethylene (PE),Polypropylene (PP),PET,Polystyrene,Poly Lactic Acid(PLA),Others (PHA, starch blends, etc.)

By Application

Cups,Trays,Containers,Tumblers,Buckets & Tubs,Bowls

By Product

Fully closed,Directly drinkable,Indirectly drinkable

