PVC-free packaging market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR By 2028
PVC as a material is entering a turbulent era in terms of market acceptance. Governments in many countries have agreed to limit or ban the use of PVC in packaging and other uses as it adversely affects human health.
PVC Free Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis
The FMI survey provides a comprehensive analysis of global, regional and national players active in the PVC-free packaging market. The competitive information detailed in the PVC Free Packaging Market Report is based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation for each market player. .. In addition, player-related growth strategies and merger acquisition (M & A) activities are included in the PVC Free Packaging Market Report.
The main players covered by the report are:
- Crown Holdings
- Amcall Limited
- Technique-Plex, Inc.
- Constantia Flexible Group GmbH
- Serig Group
Globally, the PVC-free packaging market is divided as follows –
Based on the product type, the global PVC-free packaging market is divided as follows-
- PVC free blister
- PVC-free closure
- PVC free liner
- others
Based on the end-use industry, the global PVC-free packaging market is divided as follows-
- Food and beverages
- Cooked vegetables
- Pasteurized products
- others
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics & personal care
- Home care
- Chemical fertilizer
- others
Main offerings of the report
- Growth Drives and Opportunities: Comprehensive analysis of factors and opportunities that drive the growth of market players in different regional markets
- Recent Trends and Forecasts: A detailed assessment of the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts for 5 or 10 years.
- Segment analysis: Extensive analysis of each segment and differentiating factors for the role of these segments in market revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis
- Regional Market Forecasting: A thorough analysis of each regional market to provide stakeholders with the information they need to make important decisions.
- Competitive landscape: Comprehensive insights into both key players and emerging players competing for parts of the keyword market
