Malt Beverage Market set to record exponential growth by 2021-2031

Malt Beverage Market set to record exponential growth by 2021-20314 min read
Malt Beverage Market Forecast and CAGR
According to latest research by Fact.MR, malt beverage sales is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031. Its demand will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. In addition, the rising interest towards organic products has witnessed sufficient demand in historical years and most likely to follow the same trajectory during the forecast period with incremental $ Opportunity of US$ 89.7 Mn.
In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the Malt Beverage Market 2021–2031 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Malt Beverage?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of these beverage include
- Nestle
- Mondelez International
- Van Pur S.A.
- RateBeer LLC.
- Harboe
- The Three Horseshoes
- GranMalt AG
- Cody’s
- United Brands Company Inc.
- Malt Company (India) Pvt Ltd.
- Barbican
- Monarch Custom Beverages
- Danish Royal Unibrew Group
- PureMalt
- Others
Aforementioned players rely on a mix of inorganic and organic strategies to deepen penetration across attractive markets. These strategies include acquisitions, collaborations with key players, product launches, partnerships and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.
The Malt Beverage Market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:
- Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Malt Beverage Market?
- How the Malt Beverage Market does looks like in the next five years?
- Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2029?
- What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Malt Beverage Market?
- Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?
Key Countries Covered
- U.S.
- Canada
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- GCC
- South Africa
Key Segments in Coating Additives Industry Research
By Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
By Sales Channel
- Direct
- Indirect
- Store-based
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Convenience Stores
- Discount Stores
- Food & Drinks Health Stores
- Online
- Store-based
By Product Type
- Health Drink
- Alcoholic Beverage
- Energy Drink
- Others
By End-Use
- HoReCa
- Beverage Industry
- Food Industry
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Benelux
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- South Asia
- India
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Rest of South Asia
- Oceania
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Europe and Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Malt Beverage
France fulfills a major portion of the demand in Europe. Owing to the presence of bundle of consumers & manufacturers positioned in the country. Growing potential of the country is anticipated to be observed over long-run forecast period with growing consumer density.
Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is most prominent market for malt beverages. The second place in the malt beverages demand is currently being taken by Taiwan, due to high consumption rates in the country.
The increasing number of consumers demanding for organic beverage and the utilization of organic cereals by manufacturers of baby food and beverages, it is pretty much inferable that the organic trends are on the surge and have been growing exponentially.
A positive sales growth of organic drinks, including malt drink, is almost certain. The ubiquity of these beverages has driven manufacturers of malt beverage sales to introduce novel beverages, particularly with various flavors to follow surging customer inclination for fascinating flavors. Further, medical advantages of malt have driven producers in the shipment to introduce energy and health drinks of malt.
