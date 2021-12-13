Evolving End-User Demand For Quick & Fix Adhesive For Fixing Metal Products Continue To Drive The Demand For Metal Glue Market

Evolving End-User Demand For Quick & Fix Adhesive For Fixing Metal Products Continue To Drive The Demand For Metal Glue Market4 min read
According to Fact.MR, Insights of Metal Glue is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Metal Glue. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Metal Glue and trends accelerating Metal Glue sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Metal Glue identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.
Key Segments
Based on resin type, metal glue market segmented into:
- Epoxy
- Acrylic
- Cyanoacrylate
- Anaerobic
- Polyurethane
Based on application, metal glue market segmented into:
- Tanks
- Cars
- Buses
- Industrial Machine
- X-ray Machine
- Dialysis Machine
- Others
Based on end user, metal glue market segmented into:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Mining Industry
- Manufacturing
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
Covid-19 Affected the Global Sales of Metal Glue
Automobile industries have been badly affected globally under Covid-19 impact, as production in the automobile sector was put on hold to avoid the spread of covid-19 virus. Apart, from this customers canceled their previous orders due to economic crisis.
For instance, as per the report of Indian government, the Indian automobile industry has suffered Rs 2300 crore loss per day during lockdown and the estimate job loss in the sector was more than 3 lakh. This has directly impacted the market growth of metal glue as automobile sectors hold a large number of shares in the metal glue market.
Companies are facing issues in the procurement of raw materials like glue and other chemicals from other companies due to the trade and transport restriction between countries.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and SupMetal Glue of Metal Glue?
Some of the leading manufacturers and supMetal Glue of metal glue includes
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- H.B. Fuller
- The 3M Company
- Sika AG
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Arkema S.A.
- Solvay S.A.
- LORD Corporation
- DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Parson Adhesives Inc.
- BASF SE
- DuPont Inc.
- H.B. Fuller
- Evonik Industries
- Ashland Inc.
- Arkema Group
- Huntsman Corporation
- Solvay S.A
- Permabond LLC
- Parson Adhesives Inc
- Linyi Demei Jucheng International Trade Co. Ltd.
- Dongguan Dayang Aerosol Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Shuode Building Material Co.Ltd
- Shandong Hongce Industry And Trade Group Co. Ltd
- Qingdao Sanhui Litai New Material Co. Ltd
- SOMA
- YAMATO CO.LTD.
- 3M Japan Limited.
Key Highlights:-
- Sales of Metal Glue In 2020
- Competitive Analysis Of Metal Glue
- Demand Analysis Of Metal Glue
- Key Trends Of Supply Side Analysis Of Metal Glue
- Outlook Of Metal Glue
- Insights Of Metal Glue
- Analysis Of Metal Glue
- Survey Of Metal Glue
- Size Of Metal Glue
A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Metal Gluewhich includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.
This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Metal Glue and their impact on the overall value chain from supMetal Glue to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global Metal Gluesales.
