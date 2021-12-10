Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2021-2031

The non-alcoholic beer industry is expected to witness soaring growth, expected to surpass US$ 28 Bn in by 2031, with a decade long compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% across the forecast period.

The market is highly consolidated, where top 10 prominent industry pioneers account for over 3/4th share. Increasing online retail and social media campaigns for non-alcoholic beer are anticipated to amplify the overall sales of the non-alcoholic beer industry over the long-term forecast period (2021-2031).

The Demand analysis of Non-Alcoholic Beer Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Non-Alcoholic Beer Market across the globe.

Key Segments Covered:

Material Grapes-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Berries/Apples-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Malted Grains-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Hops-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Yeast-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Enzymes-based Non-Alcoholic Beer

Type Alcohol Free (0.0% ABV) Beer Low-Alcohol (Upto 1% ABV) Beer

Sales Channel Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Liquor Stores Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Convenience Stores Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Supermarkets Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Online Stores Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Restaurants & Bars Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Travel Retails



Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In May 2020, Danish brewer Carlsberg and British pubs and cask ale firm Marston’s announced a joint venture which surged Marston’s share by 36%, recovering some of the value lost since the Covid-19 lockdown shut pubs across the country, as investors applauded the tie-up.

Under the deal, the Danish firm will own 60% of the new Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company with Marston’s holding 40% and receiving a cash payment of up to £273m.

In May 2017, Heineken N.V announced the acquisition of all the remaining shares in Lagunitas Brewing Company. To maintain the Lagunitas culture and free spirit, the company will continue to operate as an independent entity within HEINEKEN and will report within the HEINEKEN Americas Region.

