Demand of Polyetherimide in Medical Applications on a Strong Growth Trajectory of 6% – Fact.MR Study

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Polyetherimide sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Polyetherimide. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Polyetherimide Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Polyetherimide market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Polyetherimide

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Polyetherimide, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Polyetherimide Market.

Global Polyetherimide Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments The global polyetherimide market is segmented on the basis of form, grade, process, end use industry and region. Form Film

Sheet

Tube

Granules

Rod Grade Reinforced

Unreinforced Process Injection Molding

Extrusion

Thermoforming

Compression Molding End Use Industry Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Oceania

East Asia

Country-specific assessment on demand for polyetherimide has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous polyetherimide manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market – Scope of the Report The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global Polyetherimide market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global polyetherimide market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on polyetherimide sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global polyetherimide market. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for polyetherimide. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of polyetherimide manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the polyetherimide market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study. The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major competitors operating in the polyetherimide market are SABIC, RTP Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Ensinger GmbH, and others. Key Takeaways of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Polyetherimide sheets account for over 30% of the market share per dollar spent on polyetherimide due to its faster printing potential over additive manufacturing processes.

Improvement in raw material availability and production timelines are expected to upsurge the demand of reinforced polyetherimide segment at a CAGR of ~9% over the long-term forecast period (2019-2027)

Automotive and aerospace sectors dominate the overall demand in global polyetherimide industry in 2018 as a result of increased application of 3D printed plastic materials in these sectors. Together, both the sectors are anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of ~US$ 190 Mn over the forecast period.

Global polyetherimide market is expected to grow 1.7x faster over the forecast period owing to its good transparency, higher recycling rates and low refractive index “Manufacturers need to focus on a stable supply chain and improvement in cost volatility to achieve greater profitability and a strong operational network in global polyetherimide industry” says the Fact.MR analyst. Europe Accounts for Over 1/3rd of Global Demand of Polyetherimide (PEI) Market, Projects Fact.MR The European countries have dominated the overall demand of polyetherimide over the historical period, being the manufacturing hub for key automotive and aerospace manufacturers. The European market for polyetherimide was pegged at a more than 15 Kilo Tons in 2018 and is expected to record a Y-o-Y expansion of ~6% by 2019 over 2018. Moreover, increasing production footprint of industry pioneers and rising customer demand for high performance plastics in Asian Countries is expected to transform the overall dynamics of global polyetherimide (PEI) market by 2021 end. As a result, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania regions are projected to witness strong growth with a growth rate of over 8% during the forecast period.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Polyetherimide Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Polyetherimide market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Polyetherimide market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Polyetherimide Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Polyetherimide Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Polyetherimide Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Polyetherimide Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Polyetherimide: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Polyetherimide sales.

More Valuable Insights on Polyetherimide Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Polyetherimide, Sales and Demand of Polyetherimide, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

