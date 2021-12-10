Built-In Wine Coolers Market: Increasing Wine Consumption Due to Perceived Health Benefits Drives The Demand

Recent Fact.MR data shows that demand for built-in wine coolers is predicted to rise in 2021. Sales are expected to rise once the impact of COVID-19 wears off. A new industry report from Fact.MR tracks global sales of built-in wine coolers for 2016-2020. The report offers an economic forecast for the decade 2021-2031.

The report presents a full understanding of major dynamics of Built-In Wine Coolers Market Demand such as on-going market trends, opportunities, Sales growth drivers, and barriers.

Key Developments in Built-in Wine Coolers

In July 2020, Ardesto announced the introduction of two new models in the WCBI-M44 and WCF-M34 categories of large household appliances. An Ardesto WCF-M34 is equipped with a built-in wine cooler and features a glass door and metal shelves.

In addition, Ardesto WCBI-M44 features an integrated wine cooler that can cool down to 44 bottles with glass doors, wooden shelves, and two temperature zones. Furthermore, the coolers can be controlled by touch screens for the desired temperature between 5 degrees and 18 degrees, which comes with a LED backlight, warning systems for doors left open, and can detect temperature deviations.

Another instance involves KAFF Wine Coolers, which are made of superior quality materials, ensuring that the appropriate temperature is maintained for the integrity of the wine. In addition to dual temperature settings, the device’s wine cooler offers different temperatures for red and white wines.

This wine cooler features large wooden shelves with sliding doors, electrical protection with an anti-UV grade 1 glass, a compressor with a fan, a black glass door, and a black casing with a light.

The global Built-In Wine Coolers report is segmented based on its product type, application, technology, and the end-user industry..

Built-In Wine Coolers – Segmentation

The global Built-in wine coolers market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, the technology used, and geographical regions.

Based on type, the market can be segmented as: Dual Zone built-in wine coolers Single Zone built-in wine coolers

On the basis of application, built-in wine coolers are classified as: Commercial Use Home Use Other

The market can be segmented, based on the technology, as: Thermoelectric Built-In Wine Coolers Compressor Built-In Wine Coolers



Leading Companies Profiled in the Built-In Wine Coolers Market are:

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of Built-In Wine Coolers Market are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies, Demand & Supply Chain are included.

Built-In Wine Coolers – Key Players

The global Built-in wine coolers market is fragmented due to the presence of several market players. Haier holds a significant share of the global Built-in wine coolers market and is a leading manufacturer in Asia, especially China.

Key players in the market are:

Haier

Electrolux Appliances

Zero Zone

Hillphoenix

Ugur Cooling

Vinotemp

MCA Corporation

KingsBottle

Avallon

Whirlpool

GE Appliances

Kegco

Danby

EdgeStar

Increasing Wine Consumption Due to Perceived Health Benefits is projected to Boost Market Growth

Wine consumption is becoming highly popular amongst the young population worldwide, as it is perceived that wine helps to build good immunity, prevents bone fatigue, and improves concentration. This factor is expected to drive the demand for built-in wine coolers.

Further, rising awareness about the health benefits like lowering cholesterol and strengthening of the heart will boost wine consumption. The consumption of wine is growing in restaurants, especially in countries like Mexico

The US and Italy owing to its various health benefits like it boost immunity, helps in weight-loss, etc. It is also believed that wine helps in controlling blood sugar and also preserves human memory.

These factors will act as significant drivers of market growth for the commercial sector. Other factors such as increasing disposable income, high preference of wine among the young generation, the increasing popularity of social drinking will be key influencers for the expansion of built-in wine coolers sales.

Hobbyists who are serious wine collectors, for them the traditional wine racks ceased to be a good option. The hobbyists mainly collect various kinds of wines and store them to exhibit them. Demand for built-in wine coolers from these hobbyists will accelerate the market during the forecast period.

Built-In Wine Coolers – Regional Outlook

The leading market for wine coolers in Europe, followed by North America. These two regions are expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. Asia is expected to be the fastest-growing market for built-in wine coolers owing to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of wine.

The Asian market is expected to offer a significant growth opportunity to prospective built-in wine coolers manufacturers, with countries like India and China, experiencing a noteworthy increase in wine consumption.

Built-in Wine Coolers- Snapshot

The global market for built-in wine coolers is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period. A built-in wine cooler is a prominent way of storing and exhibiting wines, especially in wine shops and households.

The need for keeping wines at the ideal temperature for optimum aging is driving the global market. The built-in wine coolers facilitate maintaining the taste of wines for a longer period of time.

The popularity of wine is rising in countries like the US, UK, Spain, Italy, etc. will further fuel the demand for built-in wine coolers. There are two types of technology-based built-in wine coolers – Compressor based and Thermoelectric based.

The compressor-based built-in wine cooler is mainly for commercial use. The thermoelectric-based built-in wine coolers are mainly used by the household sector due to affordability and energy efficiency.

Dual-zone built-in wine coolers are widely used in the commercial sector due to their high storage capacity while the single-zone built-in wine coolers are used in the home use sector. The commercial segment accounts for higher revenue as compared to the household segment and this trend is anticipated to continue in the forthcoming years.

