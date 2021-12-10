Demand For Consumer Electronic Applications Is Driving Sales Growth of Electromagnetic Pressure Sensor Market

Global demand for pressure sensors is expected to expand drastically in 2021, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

The pressure sensor industry will regain momentum when the COVID-19-induced slowdown fades and manufacturers emerge from their long slumber. The pressure sensor industry analysis report includes historical data from 2016 to 2020, as well as forecasts for 2021 to 2031.

Introduction: Market Overview

Pressure sensors are widely used to control and monitor applications. A pressure sensor measures, detects, and transmits information, which helps in inspecting the performance of a device. With the help of IC fabrication technology, pressure sensors measure various types of pressures such as vacuum, gauge, differential, and absolute pressure, and control and monitor the pressure of liquids and gases.

These generally act as transducers generating electric signal due to applied pressure. Demand for cost-efficient, reliable, and high-performance sensors has increased due to higher spending on research and development activities by market players.

Segmentation

The global pressure sensor market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and application.

Based on product type, the global pressure sensor market is segmented as: Absolute Vacuum Differential Sealed Gauge

Based on technology, the global pressure sensor market is segmented as: Piezoresistive Capacitive Optical Resonant Electromagnetic Others

Based on application, the global pressure sensor market is segmented as: Oil & Gas Automotive Medical Aviation Consumer Electronics Industrial Utilities Marine



Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Prominent Players Offering Pressure Sensors

Prominent players in the global pressure sensor market are as follows:

ABB

General Electric

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

Continental

SSI Technologies

Delphi

Robert Bosch

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Key Developments by Pressure Sensor Manufacturers

Honeywell International, a prominent industrial goods manufacturer, offers board mount and industrial pressure sensors. Tailored to meet precise specifications for stronger performance, longer productivity, and increased safety, these pressure sensors guarantee enhanced accuracy and durability while improving output and endurance.

Potential applications include medical, HVAC, data storage, industrial machinery, pumps, and robotics. Some of its products include the 24PC Flow-Through Series, 24PC Series, 26PC Flow-Through Series and the 13mm Series to name a few.

Likewise, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology (FUTEK), a prominent sensor manufacturer, has developed the latest pressure transducers in the United States, leveraging one of the most advanced technologies in the sensor industry: metal foil strain gauge technology.

TTI’s current pressure sensor product portfolio provides design engineers with a diverse range of pressure sensing technologies from the world’s leading sensor companies. Its technology platform makes it easier for customers to choose the proper pressure sensor for their needs.

From very low-pressure board mount pressure sensors to extremely high pressure-packed pressure transducers/transmitters, TTI’s pressure sensor line includes fundamental technologies to meet any market requirement.

Market Dynamics

The global pressure sensor market is mainly driven by the rising need for automation in industries. Advancements in MEMS (Micro Electromechanical Systems) and their rapid adoption in the semiconductor industry are yielding immense opportunities to the market for pressure sensors.

Growing demand from automotive industries, and rising adoption of pressure sensors in consumer goods and wearables is further fueling demand for pressure sensors. Hence, there is a rise in demand for automotive pressure sensors.

Pressure sensors are being widely deployed across medical devices for measuring barometric pressure, ex vivo blood pressure, in vivo blood pressure, and intraocular pressure (IOP). In addition, the increasing demand for consumer electronic applications such as laptops and cellular phones is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Developments in the pressure sensor market ecosystem through inorganic and organic growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships, and collaborations, further drive the growth of this market.

Also, government regulations mandating use of pressure sensors in industries has strengthened the growth of the pressure sensor market, and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Pressure sensors are used in various applications in the medical, automobile, consumer electronics, and oil and gas sectors.

