Hyperinflation System Market: Demand Is Expected To Influenced With Growing Number Of Premature Births | Fact.MR

Market Overview

The hyperinflation system market is expected to be impacted by growing preterm births globally. According to WHO, mortality related to premature birth is expected to increase, especially in developing countries compared to developed countries.

These aspects, coupled with the growing number of adolescent pregnancies worldwide, are likely to drive demand and demand for efficient breathing systems such as hyperinflation systems. UNICEF and WHO predict that the death rate from adolescent pregnancy will increase in the next few years,

This is expected to complement the sales of hyperinflation systems, driving demand and growth of the hyperinflation systems market over the next few years.

Hyperinflation Systems Market: Segmentation

The global Hyperinflation Systems market can be segmented based on representation type, end-user type, and region.

Based on the representation type, the Hyperinflation Systems Market is segmented into

hronic Pulmonary Obstructive Disease (COPD)

Hypoxia

Prematurity

Other

On the basis of end-user type, the Hyperinflation Systems market is segmented into:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Clinic

Hyperinflation Systems Market: Key Players

Global key players operating in Hyperinflation Systems market include Bay Medical, Smiths Medical, Mercury Medical, Westmed, Inc., Solutions in Critical Care, Teleflex Medical, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Co, and others.

Hyperinflation Systems Market: Regional Outlook

The hyperinflation system market is dominated mainly in North America due to the increasing number of COPD cases worldwide.

Europe is also expected to hold a favorable share in the hyperinflation global market. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to emerge as one of the leading hyperinflation system markets in the coming years, owing to developing countries such as India and China.

The growing elderly population in countries such as India and China is expected to propel the Asia-Pacific hyperinflation system market to significant growth as vast populations reside.

The Middle East and Africa are expected to remain the least lucrative hyperinflation systems markets due to low treatment adoption.

Hyperinflation Systems Market: Snapshot-

The global hyperinflation market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of cases of COPD in the aging population.

By indication type, the chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD) segment is projected to dominate the hyperinflation systems market, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

By end-user type, the hospital segment is projected to be a major revenue contributor in the hyperinflation systems market owing to the high acceptance and availability of effective treatment solutions.

Innovative modifications of the hyperinflation system are improving the accuracy and success of treatment. A hyperinflation system-attached manometer with a voyage valve is a recent change to help doctors accurately measure air pressure in the lungs.

Hyperinflation System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing worldwide aging population coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is attributed to global hyperinflation system market growth.

Increasing awareness in middle and low income countries about COPD will further drive hyperinflation system market. Increasing prevalence of preterm births globally can further drive hyperinflation system market.

In the emergency cases in hospitals, growing need for breathing assistance and hyperinflation continues to persist for delivering oxygenated air, removing secretions in the lungs, increase the lung capacity, and resulting in improved lung compliance in term driving hyperinflation system market.

In addition, smoking has continued to remain a major cause of developing COPD among individuals. Nearly 73% deaths occur due to COPD and increase in the tobacco smoking, which is expected to fuel the global hyperinflation system market.

Affordability of hyperinflation system devices has further contributed towards growth of the global hyperinflation system market. Hyperinflation system operates manually by squeezing air bag to infuse air into the lungs and when bag released air from lungs comes out which makes measuring of air pressure difficult even when manometer is attached, due to tedious process it acts as restraint in hyperinflation system market.

